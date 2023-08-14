QB rankings for 2023 NFL best ball leagues

The 2023 fantasy football season is here. If you are still lamenting lineup decisions from a season ago, you may want to check out best ball. This scoring format helps you avoid tinkering with your lineup week in and week out. Once you finish drafting in best ball leagues, you don’t deal with waivers, setting lineups or trades. Your best possible lineup from an expanded roster is automatically inserted for you.

You will likely be drafting two or three quarterbacks with deeper rosters. It is up to you how you want to fill out your roster, but one of your top picks will likely be a quarterback, and then you can add another one to two throughout the draft. Guys that are arguably streamers during the year all of a sudden have more value because if they can have four fantasy-relevant games during the season, it could win you the league.

2023 best ball rankings: Top 35 QBs

The top quarterback in fantasy football remains Patrick Mahomes. He lost his top wide receiver a season ago and didn’t miss a step. Mahomes has plenty of weapons around him, and there isn’t any indication that he shouldn’t be in for another successful season if he can stay healthy.

After Mahomes, things get murky. Dual-threat quarterbacks Jalen Hurts, Lamar Jackson and Justin Fields see a higher standing in best ball leagues compared to standard leagues. Pocket passers like Joe Burrow, Justin Herbert and Trevor Lawrence take a slight hit but are still among the top quarterbacks available.

I am slightly higher than ADP on Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett. Another year in the system helps him take a step forward alongside Najee Harris, Dionte Johnson, George Pickens, and Pat Freiermuth. I am slightly lower on Las Vegas Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo. Between his lingering injury, Josh Jacobs holding out for a contract and Darren Waller being traded away, I just think Garoppolo doesn’t have enough upside to spend high draft capital on.