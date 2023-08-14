Overall rankings for 2023 NFL best ball leagues

The 2023 NFL preseason is underway. We’ve had games from Thursday-Sunday, and the hype is starting to build for the regular season. As the new NFL year approaches, this is the time to prepare for your fantasy football leagues. If you have PTSD over incorrect lineup choices or hate dealing with waivers and trades, then best ball may be for you.

Best ball leagues include deeper benches so that you can roster more players. This is because once you draft, you aren’t able to make any changes to your roster. That’s right! No adding, dropping or trading players. Your best possible lineup is set each week, and you can check back in at the end of the season to see if you won. With extra benches, you must be familiar with more players than in a standard draft.

2023 best ball rankings: Top 312 Overall Players

The top of the rankings doesn’t have any surprises. Minnesota Vikings WR Justin Jefferson, Cincinnati Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase and San Francisco 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey are the top three consensus players. You are looking for a reliable player with your first pick who is locked into their respective role with their team and can be productive.

I am much higher on Green Bay Packers RB Aaron Jones when compared to ADP. I have him ranked 26 spots higher because I don’t think the change from Aaron Rodgers to Jordan Love will affect him much in the offense. AJ Dillon could eat into his workload, but we have known that for years and Jones still seems to shine in fantasy football.

I also notably higher on Carolina Panthers RB Miles Sanders (+17), Los Angeles Rams RB Cam Akers (+14) and Washington Commanders WR Jahan Dotson (+17). I am notably lower on New England Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson (-28), New Orleans Saints TE Taysom Hill (-44) and Kansas City Chiefs WR Justyn Ross (-49)