RB rankings for 2023 NFL best ball leagues

The 2023 fantasy football season is upon us. It’s time to dust off your preferred rankings and prepare for your fantasy football drafts. If you are tired of lamenting lineup decisions and trying to decide trade values, then best ball leagues may be for you. Once you complete your draft, you are done tinkering with your lineup. Based on the lineup parameters, the best possible combination of players will be set every week.

Since you can’t make any roster moves, you initially draft deeper benches to try and sustain your team throughout the season. You can still pursue whatever running back draft strategy you want, but you will want to familiarize yourself with more names as you typically roster more running backs than a standard league.

2023 best ball rankings: Top 99 RBs

Looking at ADP (average draft position), I am right on the money, with my top two running backs being Christian McCaffrey and Austin Ekeler. They shine above others because not only are they expected to have a large workload in the ground game, they often see high target shares in the passing game, which could lead to more fantasy points.

I am higher than the consensus on RB Aaron Jones by seven spots. Despite not having veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers leading the charge, I still think Jones is in for a big workload in the Green Bay Packers offense. Sure, AJ Dillon will still be taking away some carries, but Jones has been a consistent producer in the offense, and I’m betting it continues this season.

I am 10 spots lower than the consensus on New England Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson. I like the player, but with the free agent running back visits that the Pats have had, I’m not sold that the Pats do. Stevenson is currently the guy in the offense, but if Leonard Fournette or Ezekiel Elliott end up signing in New England, it could rapidly change Stevenson’s outlook.