Commanders RB Brian Robinson: Fantasy football draft profile for 2023 NFL season

The Washington Commanders have a football team that is committed to making the postseason for the first time since 2020. Running back Brian Robinson will look to have another successful campaign as the No. 1 option in the backfield. We take a look at Robinson’s fantasy football outlook for 2023.

2023 Fantasy Football: Brian Robinson Profile

Recap of 2022 season

Robinson quietly became one of the most powerful ball carriers in the NFL in just his rookie season. The 2022 third-round draft pick racked up 797 yards on 205 rushing attempts, and found the end zone twice. He also stood out as a receiver — catching nine passes for 60 yards and one touchdown.

Despite being limited to 12 appearances after suffering two gunshot wounds after being victim to an attempted robbery before the season, Robinson still managed to make a serious impact on the Washington offense every time he touched the football. One of the great comeback stories in sports history, Robinson is prepared to keep climbing in Year 2.

Updated Commanders outlook

The Commanders were 8-8-1 last season, finishing last in the NFC East. Head coach Ron Rivera enters his fourth season with the team, hoping for an above .500 record for the first time since his last with the Carolina Panthers in 2017. Rivera is giving North Carolina product Sam Howell the nod at starting quarterback, while the Commanders' running game will feature Robinson, Antonio Gibson, rookie Chris Rodriguez Jr. and Jonathan Williams.

Best-case scenario

The best case for Robinson would certainly be to play in every game for the Commanders in 2023. Had he not been limited last season, he might have been among the top rushers in the NFL. It will be interesting to see what he can accomplish if Rivera gives him between 10-20 carries per game.

Worst-case scenario

While Robinson is certainly the lead RB for the Commanders this year, there is plenty of talent next in line. Antonio Gibson recorded 546 yards and three touchdowns on the ground last season, and the team appears to be impressed with what they’ve seen from Rodriguez thus far in camp. The worst case for Robinson’s production would be if the Commanders roll with a full committee between the three, divvying up the workload to knock down Robinson’s overall production.

Prediction

Robinson will likely take a huge step in his second season and perhaps could reach 1,000 yards on the ground depending on how things shake out in the Washington backfield. He’s a good mid-round target if you’re waiting on RB in most fantasy formats. Robinson should be a solid RB2/FLEX with RB1 upside if he can find the end zone consistently.