 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Full field for 2023 BMW Championship, FedExCup Playoffs standings for Top 50

We take a look at the 2023 FedEx Cup Playoffs heading to the BMW Championship at Olympia Fields Country Club, with the top 50 players on the PGA TOUR participating.

By Collin Sherwin Updated
Jon Rahm during the final round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship on August 13, 2023 at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee. Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

While we don’t know the final points or standings as the 2023 St. Jude Championship concludes, we do know which 50 players will advance to next week for the BMW Championship at Olympia Fields Country Club outside Chicago for the second round of the FedExCup Playoffs of the PGA TOUR.

The field has been set as play concludes at TPC Southwind, and these 50 players will advance to the next round. The Top 30 from in FedExCup points after next week will advance to the 2023 TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta.

Here is the latest list of FedExCup points during the playoff between Lucas Glover and Patrick Cantlay at the 2023 St. Jude Championship:

Full field for 2023 BMW Championship

2023 BMW Championship Field

Player
Player
Jon Rahm
Scottie Scheffler
Rory McIlroy
Lucas Glover
Patrick Cantlay
Max Homa
Viktor Hovland
Wyndham Clark
Brian Harman
Tommy Fleetwood
Keegan Bradley
Rickie Fowler
Tony Finau
Russell Henley
Nick Taylor
Si Woo Kim
Adam Schenk
Tom Kim
Xander Schauffele
Jason Day
Collin Morikawa
Corey Conners
Jordan Spieth
Sungjae Im
Emiliano Grillo
Taylor Moore
Sepp Straka
Tyrrell Hatton
Chris Kirk
Sam Burns
Sahith Theegala
Justin Rose
Kurt Kitayama
Denny McCarthy
Seamus Power
Lee Hodges
Adam Hadwin
Byeong Hun An
Adam Svensson
Matt Fitzpatrick
Andrew Putnam
Eric Cole
J.T. Poston
Cam Davis
Brendon Todd
Cameron Young
Hideki Matsuyama
Tom Hoge
Harris English
Patrick Rodgers

More From DraftKings Network