Who is the Commanders starting and backup quarterbacks for fantasy football in 2023?

The Washington Commanders are entering a new era. They were sold in the offseason and will operate under new ownership that promises to bring positive change to the franchise. They are expected to have a new Week 1 starter on the field for the fifth consecutive year. Last year’s starter Carson Wentz is no longer with the team, and Sam Howell is expected to be under center Week 1 against the Arizona Cardinals.

Commanders starting quarterback: Sam Howell

Howell was drafted out of the University of North Carolina in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He spent three seasons playing for the Tar Heels, playing in 37 career games. Howell threw for 10,283 yards with 92 touchdowns and 23 interceptions. He showed off his scrambling ability the most in his final season but totaled 1,009 rushing yards and 17 rushing touchdowns at UNC.

As a rookie, Howell only played in one game. He finished 11-for-19 passing for 169 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He added 35 yards and another score on five carries.

Who is Sam Howell’s backup on the Washington Commanders QB depth chart?

Howell will have a mix of experience and youth as his main backups this season. While technically still a training camp battle, his direct backup should be Jacoby Brissett, with the third-string quarterback being Jake Fromm.

Brissett has been in the league since 2016, most recently spending last season with the Cleveland Browns. He was the team’s starting quarterback while Deshaun Watson served his suspension and played in all 16 games, even after Watson returned as the starter. Fromm joined the NFL in 2020 as a fifth round pick. He’s bounced between practice squads but played in three games for the New York Giants in 2021.