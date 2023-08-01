 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Max Scherzer details talks with Mets brass: ‘Our vision now is for 2025-2026’

The future Hall of Famer waived his no-trade clause and accepted a trade to the Texas Rangers after hearing Mets GM Billy Eppler’s plan for 2024 and beyond.

By Chris Landers

Max Scherzer of the New York Mets in action against the Washington Nationals during a game at Citi Field on July 28, 2023 in New York City. Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images

When the New York Mets signaled their intention to sell at the 2023 trade deadline, righty Max Scherzer told reporters that he wanted to “have a conversation” with the front office to get a sense of the team’s future and how the 39-year-old might fit into it. He apparently heard enough that, just a few days later, he waived his no-trade clause and approved a deal that sent him to the Texas Rangers.

Now, though, we finally have some insight into what exactly was discussed between Scherzer and Mets GM Billy Eppler — and what New York’s plans are for 2024 and beyond. Scherzer spoke with Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic on Monday afternoon, and he painted a picture of a Mets team that seems prepared to take a step back rather than retool and try to contend next year. Per Rosenthal:

“I talked to Billy. I was like, ‘OK, are we reloading for 2024?’ He goes, ‘No, we’re not. Basically our vision now is for 2025-2026, ‘25 at the earliest, more like ‘26. We’re going to be making trades around that.’ I was like, ‘So the team is not going to be pursuing free agents this offseason or assemble a team that can compete for a World Series next year?’ He said, ‘No, we’re not going to be signing the upper-echelon guys. We’re going to be on the smaller deals within free agency. ‘24 is now looking to be more of a kind of transitory year.’”

Given the players the Mets have targeted in deals for Robertson, Scherzer, outfielder Mark Canha and fellow star pitcher Justin Verlander — largely focusing on high-upside Minor Leaguers who are at least a year away — that sort of timeline can’t come as too much of a surprise. What is a bit of a surprise, though, is that Scherzer says Eppler was considering trading not just pending free agents but players with significant team control left, like Pete Alonso and Jose Quintana.

Understandably, that came as a bit of a surprise to a pitcher who signed with New York last year at age 38 looking to make one more run at a World Series title before retirement. (Of course, Scherzer is among the reasons the 2023 Mets underachieved despite a record payroll.) Scherzer told Rosenthal that, if Eppler and owner Steve Cohen had committed to reloading in 2024, he likely wouldn’t have accepted a trade, instead preferring to try and contend in New York.

“If they had said, ‘We’re going to hold on to all the ‘24 pieces,’ that would have been a different story,” Scherzer said. “But they were saying no, we’re going to be moving players that are under contract for 2024 before the deadline. That’s a completely different vision from what everybody had in the clubhouse. All the players had a vision of, we reload for 2024. That was no longer the case.”

After the Robertson deal, Eppler assured the media that the Mets weren’t interested in a fire sale, but rather “a repurposing”. If Scherzer’s account is true, though — and we have no reason to think that it’s not — he and Verlander will hardly be the last big names to go.

