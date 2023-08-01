Opening odds for England vs. Nigeria matchup in World Cup 2023 round of 16

England finished first in Group D after a full sweep in the group stage, and Nigeria came in second in Group B after one win and two draws. The two will now face off in the round of 16 on Monday, August 7 at 3:30 a.m. ET. Here are the opening odds for the match courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

England vs. Nigeria moneyline odds (regular time)

England: -450

Draw: +475

Nigeria: +1000

Early pick: England -450

Nigeria was the underdog in two of their three group stage games, but they have now advanced to their second knockout stage in a row. In 2019, Nigeria fell to Germany in the round of 16. I think that they fall to England here — the Brits got off to something of a slow start in the group stage with two 1-0 wins, but should have some good momentum after scoring six goals over China in their latest match.

Nigeria have only won one game this World Cup, and while they will put up a good fight, they’ll be outmatched by an English team that has reached the quarterfinals for five straight World Cups. Lauren James leads the Lionesses with three goals already in this World Cup, which is as many as Nigeria has scored as an entire team in their last three matches.

England vs. Nigeria odds to advance

England: TBD

Nigeria: TBD

Early pick: England

As mentioned, England should win in regular time and advance to their sixth quarterfinal round in a row. They’ve picked up some good offensive momentum after the China game, and have allowed just a single goal this World Cup.