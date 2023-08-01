 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Opening odds for Australia vs. Denmark matchup in World Cup 2023 round of 16

We take an early look at the DraftKings Sportsbook betting lines for Australia vs. Denmark in the round of 16.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Canada v Australia: Group B - FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia &amp; New Zealand 2023
Sam Kerr of Australia looks on during the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group B match between Canada and Australia at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium on July 31, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia.
Photo by Zhizhao Wu/Getty Images

Group B winners Australia will meet Group D runners-up Denmark in the round of 16 with both teams hoping to make a deep run at the 2023 women’s World Cup. This is Denmark’s first appearance in the knockout stage since 1995, while Australia are making their fifth straight round of 16 match. Here are the opening odds for this contest courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Australia vs. Denmark moneyline odds (regular time)

Australia: -135
Draw: +245
Denmark: +360

Early pick: Australia -135

The return of Sam Kerr, who has had a few extra days to heal her calf injury, should be a huge boost for the home side. The Matildas have the backing of fans, especially as the lone co-host to still be alive after New Zealand’s elimination. Denmark hasn’t looked overly impressive in group play and Australia are rising in confidence. Take the home side to get the job done in regular time.

Australia vs. Denmark odds to advance

Australia: TBD
Denmark: TBD

Early pick: Australia

As mentioned above, the Matildas have the fan support and are getting significantly better with one of the top players in the world set to return. It’s hard to see them dropping this match.

