How to watch Mexico vs. Costa Rica in 2023 Gold Cup quarterfinal on TV and live stream

Mexico and Costa Rica will face off in the quarterfinal round of the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup on Saturday evening. Kickoff is slated for 9:30 p.m. ET from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. You can catch all the action through a broadcast on FS1, or via livestream on the FOX Sports app or fuboTV.

The winner of this match will advance to the semifinal round to take on the winner of Guatemala and Jamaica.

Mexico vs. Costa Rica

Date: Saturday, July 8

Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FS1

Livestream: FOX Sports app, fuboTV

Mexico finished on top of Group B thanks to a pair of wins over Honduras and Haiti to kick off the group stage. They ended up losing their last match to Qatar with a 1-0 score despite outshooting the Qatari side 25-1 overall on the day, but it didn’t matter for El Tri results-wise as they clinched the top of the group anyway.

Costa Rica squeaked into the quarterfinals on the last day of the group stage with a 6-4 win over Martinique. That put them in second place in Group C, three points behind first-place Panama but just one point over their final opponents Martinique. Los Ticos haven’t been able to pull off a win over Mexico since 2013, going 0-7-3 in the 10 meetings against El Tri since then.