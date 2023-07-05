 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

NASCAR odds: Breaking down race week lines for Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

We go over the opening odds for this Sunday’s Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

By David Fucillo
A general view of racing during the NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway on March 19, 2023 in Hampton, Georgia. Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

NASCAR is back at the Atlanta Motor Speedway this weekend for the second weekend of the season at the track. The Cup Series ran the Ambetter Health 400 back in March and returns for the Quaker State 400.

The race runs Sunday, July 9, with the green flag dropping at 7 p.m. ET. It is preceded by qualifying on Saturday. The field will split into two groups and run a 15-minute warm-up followed by two rounds of qualifying.

Joey Logano won the first Atlanta race, leading 140 laps and beating out Brad Keselowski for the checkered flag. Over the past two seasons in Atlanta, Chase Elliott and Kurt Busch won the Quaker State 400 and William Byron and Ryan Blaney won the Ambetter Health 400.

Kyle Busch is the favorite to win Sunday’s race with +1000 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Elliott follows at +1100 and Blaney and Logan are both +1200. Here are the odds for all the drivers competing in Sunday’s 2023 Quaker State 400.

2023 Quaker State 400 odds

Driver Odds to win
Driver Odds to win
Kyle Busch +1000
Chase Elliott +1100
Ryan Blaney +1200
Joey Logano +1200
William Byron +1400
Denny Hamlin +1400
Brad Keselowski +1400
Kyle Larson +1400
Ross Chastain +1600
Christopher Bell +1600
Chris Buescher +2000
Martin Truex Jr. +2200
Bubba Wallace +2200
Austin Cindric +2200
Tyler Reddick +2500
Ty Gibbs +2800
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +2800
Kevin Harvick +2800
Erik Jones +3000
Aric Almirola +3000
Alex Bowman +3000
Daniel Suarez +3500
Corey Lajoie +3500
Michael McDowell +4000
Austin Dillon +4000
A.J. Allmendinger +4000
Justin Haley +4500
Chase Briscoe +4500
Ryan Preece +5500
Austin Hill +5500
Todd Gilliland +6000
Noah Gragson +6000
Cole Custer +6000
Harrison Burton +8000
Ty Dillon +30000
JJ Yeley +50000
B.J. McLeod +50000

