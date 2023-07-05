NASCAR odds: Breaking down race week lines for Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

NASCAR is back at the Atlanta Motor Speedway this weekend for the second weekend of the season at the track. The Cup Series ran the Ambetter Health 400 back in March and returns for the Quaker State 400.

The race runs Sunday, July 9, with the green flag dropping at 7 p.m. ET. It is preceded by qualifying on Saturday. The field will split into two groups and run a 15-minute warm-up followed by two rounds of qualifying.

Joey Logano won the first Atlanta race, leading 140 laps and beating out Brad Keselowski for the checkered flag. Over the past two seasons in Atlanta, Chase Elliott and Kurt Busch won the Quaker State 400 and William Byron and Ryan Blaney won the Ambetter Health 400.

Kyle Busch is the favorite to win Sunday’s race with +1000 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Elliott follows at +1100 and Blaney and Logan are both +1200. Here are the odds for all the drivers competing in Sunday’s 2023 Quaker State 400.