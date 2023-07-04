Tracking Chet Holmgren’s stats at 2023 NBA Summer League

Last summer, the Oklahoma City Thunder selected Chet Holmgren out of Gonzaga with the No. 2 overall pick in the draft. Holmgren would go on to play in the NBA Summer League and was all anyone could talk about early on. Here are some highlights from Holmgren in the SL last season.

After that, Holmgren unfortunately sustained a Lisfranc injury in his right foot while guarding LeBron James in a Pro-AM event. Holmgren was ruled out for the entirety of the 2022-23 season. While Victor Wembanyama will get plenty of attention for Rookie of the Year in 2023-24, Holmgren could be right there with him most of the season. Holmgren’s trek back to the NBA starts with the Summer League. We’ll be tracking his performance throughout.

2023 NBA Summer League

Chet Holmgren stats tracker

Averages: 15 points, 9 rebounds, 4 blocks, 2 assists, 29:01 minutes

Thunder 95, Jazz 85

Holmgren made his official return to the court on Monday night in the first bit of SL action in Salt Lake City. Holmgren scored 15 points with nine rebounds, four blocks and two assists in just over 29 minutes in OKC’s win. We all remember Holmgren storming onto the scene at the SL last season before being injured in August prior to training camp.