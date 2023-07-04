Top MLB DFS stacks on DraftKings for Tuesday, July 4

Teams around the MLB have the All-Star break on their mind but will be either starting or continuing in their respective mid-week series on Tuesday, July 4. Despite every team being in action, a matinee-heavy schedule means that the featured slate at DraftKings DFS consists of only five games starting at 6:40 p.m. ET. With limited options to choose from, here are our favorite team stacks for Tuesday’s action.

Top MLB DFS stacks: Tuesday, July 4

Atlanta Braves vs. Cleveland Guardians

Ronald Acuna Jr. ($6,500)

Matt Olson ($6,300)

Ozzie Albies ($5,600)

Austin Riley ($5,500)

Atlanta is riding a nine-game winning streak and has scored at least three runs in each of their last 19 games. Acuna Jr. and Albies both picked up hits in the series opener, with the former increasing his batting average to .335. Riley and Olson did go hitless on Monday, and the matchup against Bieber is a tough one. Still, with how well Atlanta has been swinging the bats, you practically have to take their team stack on a daily basis.

The Braves are the -125 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Guardians are the +105 underdogs, and the run total is set at 8.5.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

Mookie Betts ($6,400)

Freddie Freeman ($6,100)

Will Smith ($5,800)

Max Muncy ($5,000)

Los Angeles will face Pittsburgh starter Luis Ortiz, who enters with a 2-3 record and a 4.11 ERA. Betts had a rare off day at the plate on Monday, but should fare better against Ortiz, who allowed four earned runs his last time out. Freeman picked up a hit in his last game and is now slashing .314/.395/.530. Muncy hit his 19th home run of the season, showing that he can have value despite his dismal sub-.200 batting average.

The Dodgers are the -215 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Pirates are the +185 underdogs, and the run total is set at nine.

Detroit Tigers vs. Oakland Athletics

Javier Baez ($4,300)

Zach McKinstry ($4,100)

Spencer Torkleson ($4,100)

Kerry Carpenter ($3,800)

With so few options, this team stack comes with some risk. The Tigers enter the day with a 37-46 record but have a favorable matchup against the Athletics. Detroit is coming off a game where they scored 14 against the Colorado Rockies on the back of two grand slams. Baez hit one of those, and he has upside Tuesday against Oakland lefty JP Sears. McKinstry, Torkleson and Carpenter all had two hits in their last game.

The Tigers are the -170 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Athletics are the +145 underdogs, and the run total is set at 8.5.