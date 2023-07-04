Odds to win 2023 Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest

The 2023 Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest will begin at noon ET from Coney Island on the Fourth of July. Joey Chestnut, the No. 1 ranked competitive eater in the world by a long shot, is the heavy favorite to win this year’s competition. He has won every year since 2007 but one, when Matt Stonie took home the title in 2015.

Chestnut holds the world record for hot dog eating, as well, with 76 hot dogs and buns consumed in 10 minutes. He set the record in 2021.

Here is the full list of odds for the 2023 Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest, as well as several prop bets available on Chestnut.

Odds to win the 2023 Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest from DraftKings Sportsbook:

Joey Chestnut: -4000

Geoffrey Esper: +1200

Nick Wehry: +2000

James Webb: +2500

Field (any participant not listed): +3000

Bartley Weaver IV: +4000

Gideon Oji: +5000

Adrian Morgan: +5000

Ren Zoza: +7500

Darrien Thomas: +10000

Total hot dogs eaten by Joey Chestnut:

Over 71.5: -120

Under 71.5: -110

Will Joey Chestnut Beat His Personal Best of 76 hot dogs?

Yes: +285

No: -380