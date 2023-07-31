 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Sneaker Release Schedule: Top drops for the month of August

Andy Silva provides a look at some of the latest and greatest kicks to hit retail for the month of August.

By Andy Silva

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

After ending July strong with the Kith x Marvel X-Men x Asics GEL-LYTE III, August wastes no time getting started with another drop of Adidas’ remaining Yeezy inventory on August 2. The image below demonstrates some of the models which will be released, but if we learned anything from the previous Yeezy drop a few months back it is that you need to be monitoring closely for drops throughout the day.

Aside from that sure to be hyped set of Yeezy drops, the other big release of the week will be A Ma Maniére’s take on the Air Ship on August 3. As always, there is a story behind the release, which can be seen in this video from the brand.

The rest of the week will see New Balance Fresh Foam X 1080v12 Blue Bottle Coffee drop on August 1, the Air Jordan 5 Low Dongdan on August 3, the Air Jordan 1 Low “Black Toe,” Nike Air More Uptempo Low x AMBUSH and Puma Stewie 2 Water on August 4 and finally the Air Jordan 13 Wolf Grey on August 5.

As always, these release dates are subject to change, which has been happening frequently of late, and more releases will be added nearly every day.

If you have questions or just want to talk sneakers, hit on me up on Twitter — my username is @byAndySilva. You can also find me on Threads:

Good luck if you’re going after any of these sure-to-be-popular releases!

Sneaker Releases for August

Sneaker Release Date Retail Price
Sneaker Release Date Retail Price
Woman's Air Jordan 2 Crystal Mint Aug. 1 $175
Nike Zoom Vomero 5 Light Bone and Black Aug. 1 $175
Adidas Crazy 1 Team Yellow / Iron Metallic / Core Black Aug. 1 $150
Adidas Rivalry Low 86 Off White / Orbit Grey / Cream White Aug. 1 $120
New Balance Fresh Foam X 1080v12 Blue Bottle Coffee Aug. 1 $180
Nike ACG Moc Rugged Orange Aug. 2 $90
Nike ACG Moc Black Aug. 2 $90
NIke ISPA Universal Midnight Navy Aug. 2 $80
Adidas Yeezy Aug. 2 N/A
A Ma Maniére x Jordan Air Ship Aug. 3 $140
Air Jordan 5 Low Dongdan Aug. 3 $190
Women's Nike Dunk Low Twist Summit White/Jade Ice Aug. 3 $120
Nike Air More Uptempo Low x AMBUSH Vivid Sulfur and Limestone Aug. 4 $190
Nike Air Force 1 '07 White and Multicolor Aug. 4 $140
Air Jordan 1 Low Black Toe Aug. 4 $140
Women's Nike Cortez Black and White Aug. 4 $90
Puma Stewie 2 Water Aug. 4 $125
Air Jordan 13 Wolf Grey Aug. 5 $200
Women's Nike Zoom Vomero 5 Team Red and Pink Foam Aug. 8 $160
Nike AAF88 x Billie Black and White Aug. 8 $130
Nike AAF88 x Billie Fire Red and White Aug. 8 $130
Nike Dunk Low Sequoia Aug. 9 $120
NIke Air Flight Huarache Black and Varsity Purple Aug. 10 $125
Air Jordan 2 Retro Low Varsity Royal Aug. 10 $150
Nike Dunk Low Twist Coconut Milk/White/Vivid Sulfur Aug. 10 $120
Nike Air Force 1 '07 Black and Metallic Gold Aug. 11 $150
Women's Nike Dunk Low Team Green and White Aug. 11 $110
Nike Dunk Low Retro Summit White/Black/White/Industrial Blue Aug. 11 $110
Puma MB.02 Oreo Aug. 11 $130
Puma x NANAMICA Clyde GORE-TEX Black Aug. 12 $150
Puma x NANAMICA Clyde GORE-TEX White Aug. 12 $150

More From DraftKings Network