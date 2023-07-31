Sneaker Release Schedule: Top drops for the month of August

After ending July strong with the Kith x Marvel X-Men x Asics GEL-LYTE III, August wastes no time getting started with another drop of Adidas’ remaining Yeezy inventory on August 2. The image below demonstrates some of the models which will be released, but if we learned anything from the previous Yeezy drop a few months back it is that you need to be monitoring closely for drops throughout the day.

adidas YEEZY styles loaded on Confirmed for August 2nd



Info => https://t.co/6jjBHb8582 pic.twitter.com/M8jKTCFj6d — JustFreshKicks (@JustFreshKicks) July 28, 2023

Aside from that sure to be hyped set of Yeezy drops, the other big release of the week will be A Ma Maniére’s take on the Air Ship on August 3. As always, there is a story behind the release, which can be seen in this video from the brand.

The rest of the week will see New Balance Fresh Foam X 1080v12 Blue Bottle Coffee drop on August 1, the Air Jordan 5 Low Dongdan on August 3, the Air Jordan 1 Low “Black Toe,” Nike Air More Uptempo Low x AMBUSH and Puma Stewie 2 Water on August 4 and finally the Air Jordan 13 Wolf Grey on August 5.

As always, these release dates are subject to change, which has been happening frequently of late, and more releases will be added nearly every day.

Good luck if you’re going after any of these sure-to-be-popular releases!