 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Tracking Brandon Miller’s stats in 2023 NBA Summer League

We’re tracking the performance of Hornets SF Brandon Miller during the NBA Summer League.

By Benjamin Zweiman
Brandon Miller of the Charlotte Hornets poses for a portrait on June 23, 2023 at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. Photo by Kent Smith/NBAE via Getty Images

The Charlotte Hornets had a tough decision with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. Instead of bringing in another guard, the Hornets opted for Alabama wing Brandon Miller, the best player in college basketball from this past season. Miller averaged close to 19 points per game for the Crimson Tide, which was able to advance to the Sweet 16 before losing to San Diego State. Miller should be a go-to scorer for the Hornets during Summer League and this could be the first step in carving out a starting spot in the NBA.

Below we’ll be tracking Miller’s performance at the 2023 NBA Summer League.

2023 NBA Summer League

Brandon Miller stats tracker

Spurs vs. Hornets, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN

More From DraftKings Network