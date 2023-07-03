NBA Summer League schedule, how to watch, live stream on July 3

The 2023 NBA Summer League officially kicks off Monday, July 3. With all 30 teams hitting the hardwood for summer league action this offseason, tonight’s slate features a handful of matchups in both the California Classic Summer League, as well as the Salt Lake City Summer League.

Fans hoping for a showdown between the top two overall picks in this year’s draft will have to wait just a bit longer, as the Spurs’ No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama is saving his Summer League debut for Las Vegas. Still, the Hornets’ No. 2 selection in Brandon Miller will be taking the court in Sacramento.

Below is the full schedule rundown of where you can catch Monday night’s games.

Summer League Schedule, July 3, Sacramento

Miami Heat vs. Los Angeles Lakers - 6 pm ET, ESPN2

San Antonio Spurs vs. Charlotte Hornets - 8 pm ET, ESPN2

Golden State Warriors vs. Sacramento Kings - 10 pm ET, ESPN2

Summer League Schedule, July 3, Salt Lake City

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Philadelphia 76ers - 7 pm ET, NBA TV

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Utah Jazz - 9 pm ET, NBA TV

If you’re not around a TV screen, you can stream the games airing on ESPN networks via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the games.

For the games on NBATV, check your local NBA market’s TV provider as an alternate option. If you’re not around a TV screen, you may be able to catch the games on nba.com/watch with a login. If you don’t have a cable login to access nba.com for a livestream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the action.