Bronny James in stable condition after cardiac arrest while practicing Monday

LeBron James’ son and USC commit was sent to ICU after a cardiac arrest event on court.

By Benjamin Zweiman Updated
Bronny James #6 of Team USA shoots a foul shot during the 2023 Nike Hoop Summit on April 8, 2023 at the Moda Center Arena in Portland, Oregon.&nbsp; Photo by Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images

Bronny James, a USC basketball commit and son of LeBron James, is in stable condition after suffering cardiac arrest during practice on Monday. Bronny was sent to the ICU after the event but appears to be OK, per the statement released below:

Bronny, 18, is set to attend USC in the fall in his first collegiate basketball season. The 6-foot-3 guard was an All-American this past season while attending Sierra Canyon in Los Angeles. Bronny will enter the NCAA as a four-star recruit. It’s unclear if this event will impact Bronny’s status for this upcoming season. The upcoming college basketball season doesn’t get going until November.

There’s expectation that LeBron and Bronny will eventually play in the NBA together. LeBron turns 39 in December and has a player option for the 2024-25 season worth $51 million. Chances are Bronny will stay in college at least a few seasons before considering a jump to the NBA. If that’s the case, LeBron could pick up his player option for next season and become an UFA in 2025, paving the way to sign with whichever team drafts Bronny.

