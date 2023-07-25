 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Rookie rankings for 2023 fantasy football

The NFL Draft has wrapped up, which gives us a chance to look at landing spots and create fantasy football rookie rankings.

By Teddy Ricketson
Running back Jahmyr Gibbs of Alabama speaks to the media during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 4, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Training camps are beginning, and fantasy football is on the horizon. You may even be part of leagues that have already begun drafting, whether for dynasty startups, rookie drafts, or redraft leagues. We are releasing tons of content to help you prepare for the fantasy football season at DraftKings Network. This article will focus on rookies that you should keep an eye on in re-draft leagues and expanded rankings for rookie drafts.

2023 Fantasy football rankings: Top-51 Rookies

How you handle rookies vastly depends on what type of league you are in. If you are in typical redraft leagues, you are only going to have your eye on a handful of rookies. Guys that were taken at the top of their position are more likely to be taking the field as teams addressed their needs in the draft. The rankings below were completed with half-PPR scoring formats in mind.

Detroit Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs and Atlanta Falcons RB Bijan Robinson are both being drafted highly due to the expected workload they should have as the starting running backs in their respective offenses. Jordan Addison has a good shot at being the WR2 for the Minnesota Vikings, while Zay Flowers (Baltimore Ravens) and Jaxon Smith-Njigba (Seattle Seahawks) should be involved in their team’s passing attack. Outside of those players, any rookies would likely be draft dart throws or waiver wire pick ups as their roles shape up.

For dynasty leagues, rookies are going to retain more value. Partially because if you’re in an established league, you have an entire rookie draft to add a handful of rookies to your roster. If you are in a startup, you will still see rookies taken well higher than you would see in a redraft league. Your team needs could come in to play and if you are expecting to be in contention this season, but the rankings below should help you approach your rookie drafts in a general sense to see who was drafted where and who has the best chance of being fantasy relevant earlier in their careers.

Fantasy Football Top-51 Rookies as of 7/23

Ranking Player Name Position Team
1 Jahmyr Gibbs RB Detroit Lions
2 Bijan Robinson RB Atlanta Falcons
3 Bryce Young QB Carolina Panthers
4 CJ Stroud QB Houston Texans
5 Jordan Addison WR Minnesota Vikings
6 Zay Flowers WR Baltimore Ravens
7 Anthony Richardson QB Indianapolis Colts
8 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR Seattle Seahawks
9 Dalton Kincaid TE Buffalo Bills
10 De'Von Achane RB Miami Dolphins
11 Zach Charbonnet RB Seattle Seahawks
12 Quentin Johnston WR Los Angeles Chargers
13 Michael Mayer TE Las Vegas Raiders
14 Josh Downs WR Indianapolis Colts
15 Jalin Hyatt WR New York Giants
16 Tank Bigsby RB Jacksonville Jaguars
17 Kendre Miller RB New Orleans Saints
18 Rashee Rice WR Kansas City Chiefs
19 Luke Musgrave TE Green Bay Packers
20 Tyjae Spears RB Tennessee Titans
21 Hendon Hooker QB Detroit Lions
22 Sam LaPorta TE Detroit Lions
23 Jayden Reed WR Green Bay Packers
24 Roschon Johnson RB Chicago Bears
25 DeWayne McBride RB Minnesota Vikings
26 Cedric Tillman WR Cleveland Browns
27 Marvin Mims WR Denver Broncos
28 Will Levis QB Tennessee Titans
29 Chase Brown RB Cincinnati Bengals
30 Zach Evans RB Los Angeles Rams
31 Tank Dell WR Houston Texans
32 Darnell Washington TE Pittsburgh Steelers
33 Jonathan Mingo WR Carolina Panthers
34 Israel Abanikanda RB New York Jets
35 Kayshon Boutte WR New England Patriots
36 Deuce Vaughn RB Dallas Cowboys
37 Luke Schoonmaker TE Dallas Cowboys
38 Sean Tucker RB Tampa Bay Buccaneers
39 Chris Rodriguez RB Washington Commanders
40 Tre Tucker WR Las Vegas Raiders
41 Michael Wilson WR Arizona Cardinals
42 Trey Palmer WR Tampa Bay Buccaneers
43 Puka Nacua WR Los Angeles Rams
44 Eric Gray RB New York Giants
45 Tyler Scott WR Chicago Bears
46 Evan Hull RB Indianapolis Colts
47 Parker Washington WR Jacksonville Jaguars
48 Justin Shorter WR Buffalo Bills
49 Stetson Bennett QB Los Angeles Rams
50 A.T. Perry WR New Orleans Saints
51 Dontayvion Wicks WR Green Bay Packers

