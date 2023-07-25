Rookie rankings for 2023 fantasy football

Training camps are beginning, and fantasy football is on the horizon. You may even be part of leagues that have already begun drafting, whether for dynasty startups, rookie drafts, or redraft leagues. We are releasing tons of content to help you prepare for the fantasy football season at DraftKings Network. This article will focus on rookies that you should keep an eye on in re-draft leagues and expanded rankings for rookie drafts.

2023 Fantasy football rankings: Top-51 Rookies

How you handle rookies vastly depends on what type of league you are in. If you are in typical redraft leagues, you are only going to have your eye on a handful of rookies. Guys that were taken at the top of their position are more likely to be taking the field as teams addressed their needs in the draft. The rankings below were completed with half-PPR scoring formats in mind.

Detroit Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs and Atlanta Falcons RB Bijan Robinson are both being drafted highly due to the expected workload they should have as the starting running backs in their respective offenses. Jordan Addison has a good shot at being the WR2 for the Minnesota Vikings, while Zay Flowers (Baltimore Ravens) and Jaxon Smith-Njigba (Seattle Seahawks) should be involved in their team’s passing attack. Outside of those players, any rookies would likely be draft dart throws or waiver wire pick ups as their roles shape up.

For dynasty leagues, rookies are going to retain more value. Partially because if you’re in an established league, you have an entire rookie draft to add a handful of rookies to your roster. If you are in a startup, you will still see rookies taken well higher than you would see in a redraft league. Your team needs could come in to play and if you are expecting to be in contention this season, but the rankings below should help you approach your rookie drafts in a general sense to see who was drafted where and who has the best chance of being fantasy relevant earlier in their careers.