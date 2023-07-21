USA forward Alex Morgan misses penalty kick vs. Vietnam, match remains 1-0

Alex Morgan missed a golden opportunity to give the U.S. women’s national team a larger lead in the first half against Vietnam.

Following a penalty by Vietnam against Trinity Rodman, Morgan lined up for what should’ve been an easy penalty kick goal, but she was stopped by Vietnam’s Train Thi Kim Thanh.

Here’s the video.

Tran Thi Kim Thanh denies Alex Morgan from the spot! pic.twitter.com/a2OMPwinwb — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 22, 2023

Morgan’s miss kept the score 1-0, in what’s been a disappointing first half for the U.S. women’s national team.

Morgan was listed by DraftKings Sportsbook as -135 to score the last goal for the U.S., -180 to score two or more goals, and +170 to score three or more goals and get the hat trick. She has some work to do to hit on any of those props after a disappointing penalty kick miss.