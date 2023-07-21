 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

USA forward Alex Morgan misses penalty kick vs. Vietnam, match remains 1-0

The U.S. women’s soccer star wasted an opportunity to give her side a larger lead.

By Lance Cartelli
USA v Vietnam: Group E - FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia &amp; New Zealand 2023 Photo by Brad Smith/USSF/Getty Images

Alex Morgan missed a golden opportunity to give the U.S. women’s national team a larger lead in the first half against Vietnam.

Following a penalty by Vietnam against Trinity Rodman, Morgan lined up for what should’ve been an easy penalty kick goal, but she was stopped by Vietnam’s Train Thi Kim Thanh.

Here’s the video.

Morgan’s miss kept the score 1-0, in what’s been a disappointing first half for the U.S. women’s national team.

Morgan was listed by DraftKings Sportsbook as -135 to score the last goal for the U.S., -180 to score two or more goals, and +170 to score three or more goals and get the hat trick. She has some work to do to hit on any of those props after a disappointing penalty kick miss.

