Sophia Smith scores opening goal for US women’s national team vs. Vietnam

The U.S. women’s national team is on the board.

Despite dominating possession early in the match, Team USA struggled to get opportunities on goal, until Sophia Smith scored the women’s national team’s first goal of the 2023 World Cup.

Here’s the video of the goal.

SOPHIA SMITH SCORES THE @USWNT'S FIRST GOAL IN THE 2023 FIFA WOMEN'S WORLD CUP pic.twitter.com/7zBnGYfhQh — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 22, 2023

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Sophia Smith was +105 as an anytime goalscorer. She was +250 as the first goalscorer in this match and is on track to potentially add more goals to her name. Here’s a look at Smith’s odds to score 2+ goals, 3+ goals, and be the last scorer of the match.

USWNT vs. Vietnam Goalscorer Props Player To score first or last 2+ goals 3+ goals Player To score first or last 2+ goals 3+ goals Alex Morgan −135 −180 +170 Sophia Smith +105 −110 +280 Lynn Williams +120 +110 +360 Megan Rapinoe +120 +110 +360 Rose Lavelle +175 +180 +650 Alyssa Thompson +175 +180 +650 Trinity Rodman +175 +180 +650 Lindsey Horan +175 +180 +650 Julie Ertz +230 +270 +1100 Kristie Mewis +240 +295 +1200 Savannah DeMelo +240 +295 +1200 Ashley Sanchez +350 +500 +2200 Crystal Dunn +600 +1300 +7500 Andi Sullivan +600 +1300 +7500 Emily Sonnett +750 +1700 +10000 Kelley O'Hara +800 +2000 +13000 Sofia Huerta +1100 +3000 +13000 Naomi Girma +1200 +4000 +13000 Alana Cook +1500 +5500 +15000 Emily Fox +2000 +2500 +10000 Huyen Nhu +7000 +13000 +50000 Pham Hai Yen +8000 +13000 +50000 Nguyen Thi Tuyet Dung +8000 +13000 +50000 Nguyen Thi Thuy Hang +9000 +13000 +50000 Vu Thi Hoa +11000 +13000 +50000 Thai Thi Thao +11000 +13000 +50000 Nguyen Thi Thanh Nha +11000 +13000 +50000 Nguyen Thi Bich Thuy +11000 +13000 +50000 Duong Thi Van +11000 +13000 +50000 Ngan Thi Van Su +11000 +13000 +50000 Tran Thi Thu Thao +17000 +13000 +50000 Tran Thi Thuy Trang +17000 +13000 +50000 Chuong Thi Kieu +20000 +13000 +50000 Tran Thi Hai Linh +25000 +13000 +50000 Nguyen Thi My Anh +25000 +13000 +50000 Tran Thi Thu +30000 +13000 +50000 Luong Thi Thu Thuong +35000 +13000 +50000 Hoang Thi Loan +35000 +13000 +50000 Le Thi Diem My +35000 +13000 +50000 Tran Thi Thuy Nga +40000 +13000 +50000

The Americans entered this opening World Cup match as heavy favorites, priced at -20000 on the moneyline. The spread was considered close to even at -5.5 (USWNT -155, Vietnam +110), which tells you how lopsided the oddsmakers expected this contest to be. With goal differential being a tiebreaker in the group stage, it’s possible USA leaves nothing to chance and really does a number on Vietnam.