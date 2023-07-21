 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Sophia Smith scores opening goal for US women’s national team vs. Vietnam

The women’s national team got on the board early in their first World Cup match

By Lance Cartelli
USA v Vietnam: Group E - FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia &amp; New Zealand 2023 Photo by Brad Smith/USSF/Getty Images

The U.S. women’s national team is on the board.

Despite dominating possession early in the match, Team USA struggled to get opportunities on goal, until Sophia Smith scored the women’s national team’s first goal of the 2023 World Cup.

Here’s the video of the goal.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Sophia Smith was +105 as an anytime goalscorer. She was +250 as the first goalscorer in this match and is on track to potentially add more goals to her name. Here’s a look at Smith’s odds to score 2+ goals, 3+ goals, and be the last scorer of the match.

USWNT vs. Vietnam Goalscorer Props

Player To score first or last 2+ goals 3+ goals
Player To score first or last 2+ goals 3+ goals
Alex Morgan −135 −180 +170
Sophia Smith +105 −110 +280
Lynn Williams +120 +110 +360
Megan Rapinoe +120 +110 +360
Rose Lavelle +175 +180 +650
Alyssa Thompson +175 +180 +650
Trinity Rodman +175 +180 +650
Lindsey Horan +175 +180 +650
Julie Ertz +230 +270 +1100
Kristie Mewis +240 +295 +1200
Savannah DeMelo +240 +295 +1200
Ashley Sanchez +350 +500 +2200
Crystal Dunn +600 +1300 +7500
Andi Sullivan +600 +1300 +7500
Emily Sonnett +750 +1700 +10000
Kelley O'Hara +800 +2000 +13000
Sofia Huerta +1100 +3000 +13000
Naomi Girma +1200 +4000 +13000
Alana Cook +1500 +5500 +15000
Emily Fox +2000 +2500 +10000
Huyen Nhu +7000 +13000 +50000
Pham Hai Yen +8000 +13000 +50000
Nguyen Thi Tuyet Dung +8000 +13000 +50000
Nguyen Thi Thuy Hang +9000 +13000 +50000
Vu Thi Hoa +11000 +13000 +50000
Thai Thi Thao +11000 +13000 +50000
Nguyen Thi Thanh Nha +11000 +13000 +50000
Nguyen Thi Bich Thuy +11000 +13000 +50000
Duong Thi Van +11000 +13000 +50000
Ngan Thi Van Su +11000 +13000 +50000
Tran Thi Thu Thao +17000 +13000 +50000
Tran Thi Thuy Trang +17000 +13000 +50000
Chuong Thi Kieu +20000 +13000 +50000
Tran Thi Hai Linh +25000 +13000 +50000
Nguyen Thi My Anh +25000 +13000 +50000
Tran Thi Thu +30000 +13000 +50000
Luong Thi Thu Thuong +35000 +13000 +50000
Hoang Thi Loan +35000 +13000 +50000
Le Thi Diem My +35000 +13000 +50000
Tran Thi Thuy Nga +40000 +13000 +50000

The Americans entered this opening World Cup match as heavy favorites, priced at -20000 on the moneyline. The spread was considered close to even at -5.5 (USWNT -155, Vietnam +110), which tells you how lopsided the oddsmakers expected this contest to be. With goal differential being a tiebreaker in the group stage, it’s possible USA leaves nothing to chance and really does a number on Vietnam.

