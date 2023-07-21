Sophia Smith scores opening goal for US women’s national team vs. Vietnam

The U.S. women’s national team is on the board.
Despite dominating possession early in the match, Team USA struggled to get opportunities on goal, until Sophia Smith scored the women’s national team’s first goal of the 2023 World Cup.
Here’s the video of the goal.
SOPHIA SMITH SCORES THE @USWNT'S FIRST GOAL IN THE 2023 FIFA WOMEN'S WORLD CUP pic.twitter.com/7zBnGYfhQh— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 22, 2023
According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Sophia Smith was +105 as an anytime goalscorer. She was +250 as the first goalscorer in this match and is on track to potentially add more goals to her name. Here’s a look at Smith’s odds to score 2+ goals, 3+ goals, and be the last scorer of the match.
USWNT vs. Vietnam Goalscorer Props
|Player
|To score first or last
|2+ goals
|3+ goals
|Player
|To score first or last
|2+ goals
|3+ goals
|Alex Morgan
|−135
|−180
|+170
|Sophia Smith
|+105
|−110
|+280
|Lynn Williams
|+120
|+110
|+360
|Megan Rapinoe
|+120
|+110
|+360
|Rose Lavelle
|+175
|+180
|+650
|Alyssa Thompson
|+175
|+180
|+650
|Trinity Rodman
|+175
|+180
|+650
|Lindsey Horan
|+175
|+180
|+650
|Julie Ertz
|+230
|+270
|+1100
|Kristie Mewis
|+240
|+295
|+1200
|Savannah DeMelo
|+240
|+295
|+1200
|Ashley Sanchez
|+350
|+500
|+2200
|Crystal Dunn
|+600
|+1300
|+7500
|Andi Sullivan
|+600
|+1300
|+7500
|Emily Sonnett
|+750
|+1700
|+10000
|Kelley O'Hara
|+800
|+2000
|+13000
|Sofia Huerta
|+1100
|+3000
|+13000
|Naomi Girma
|+1200
|+4000
|+13000
|Alana Cook
|+1500
|+5500
|+15000
|Emily Fox
|+2000
|+2500
|+10000
|Huyen Nhu
|+7000
|+13000
|+50000
|Pham Hai Yen
|+8000
|+13000
|+50000
|Nguyen Thi Tuyet Dung
|+8000
|+13000
|+50000
|Nguyen Thi Thuy Hang
|+9000
|+13000
|+50000
|Vu Thi Hoa
|+11000
|+13000
|+50000
|Thai Thi Thao
|+11000
|+13000
|+50000
|Nguyen Thi Thanh Nha
|+11000
|+13000
|+50000
|Nguyen Thi Bich Thuy
|+11000
|+13000
|+50000
|Duong Thi Van
|+11000
|+13000
|+50000
|Ngan Thi Van Su
|+11000
|+13000
|+50000
|Tran Thi Thu Thao
|+17000
|+13000
|+50000
|Tran Thi Thuy Trang
|+17000
|+13000
|+50000
|Chuong Thi Kieu
|+20000
|+13000
|+50000
|Tran Thi Hai Linh
|+25000
|+13000
|+50000
|Nguyen Thi My Anh
|+25000
|+13000
|+50000
|Tran Thi Thu
|+30000
|+13000
|+50000
|Luong Thi Thu Thuong
|+35000
|+13000
|+50000
|Hoang Thi Loan
|+35000
|+13000
|+50000
|Le Thi Diem My
|+35000
|+13000
|+50000
|Tran Thi Thuy Nga
|+40000
|+13000
|+50000
The Americans entered this opening World Cup match as heavy favorites, priced at -20000 on the moneyline. The spread was considered close to even at -5.5 (USWNT -155, Vietnam +110), which tells you how lopsided the oddsmakers expected this contest to be. With goal differential being a tiebreaker in the group stage, it’s possible USA leaves nothing to chance and really does a number on Vietnam.