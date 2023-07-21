Tour de France results: Who won stage 19, who leads overall standings

The 2023 Tour de France closed out Stage 19 and Matej Mohorič took the victory in a sprint to the finish line. Mohorič finished with a time of 3 hours, 31 minutes, 2 seconds and edged out Kasper Asgreen by the narrowest of margins. It was a photo finish and Mohorič’s tire crossed just ahead of Asgreen. Ben O’Connor finished four seconds back to claim third place.

The top of the general classification so no change as this was a recovery stage for many of the cyclists. Jonas Vingegaard heads into Stage 20 with his 7:35 lead over Tadej Pogačar and 10:45 over third-place Adam Yates.

The peloton heads back into the mountains one final time in the Tour for the penultimate stage. Ahead of Sunday’s final stage into Paris, Stage 20 will see the cyclists race 133.5 kilometers from Belfort to Le Markstein Fellering. The stage will feature six categorized climbs, including 7.1 kilometers at 8.4% as the peloton approaches the finish line. We can expect Pogačar to make one final push to make up time on Vingegaard, but he’s got a lot of work to do to make any kind of real dent in the elad.

Below are the top finishers from Stage 19.

Stage 19 top finishers