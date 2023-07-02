Top MLB DFS stacks on DraftKings for Sunday, July 2

The All-Star break is nearing, and teams will look to finish their weekend series on Sunday, July 2. Barring inclement weather, every team is scheduled to be in action, which means lots of options for your daily fantasy lineups. The featured slate at DraftKings DFS consists of nine games starting at 1:35 p.m. ET. Here are our favorite team stacks for Sunday’s action.

Top MLB DFS stacks: Sunday, July 2nd

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Kansas City Royals

Mookie Betts ($6,400)

Freddie Freeman ($6,100)

Will Smith ($5,500)

J.D. Martinez ($5,400)

This is an expensive stack, but it could pay high dividends. The L.A. lineup will take on K.C. starter Brady Singer, who enters with a 4-7 record and a 5.88 ERA. Freeman picked up a hit on Saturday and is now hitting .318 on the season. Betts and Martinez have yet to notch a career hit against the youngster but have upside on Sunday. Smith did go hitless in five at-bats on Saturday and is due to bounce back.

The Dodgers are the -195 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Royals are the +165 underdogs, and the run total is set at 9.5.

Cleveland Guardians vs. Chicago Cubs

Jose Ramirez ($5,800)

Steven Kwan ($4,100)

Josh Naylor ($3,900)

Amed Rosario ($3,800)

Cleveland will take on Chicago starter Jameson Taillon on Sunday. He takes a 2-6 record and a 6.90 ERA into this start. Each member of this quartet picked up at least one hit on Saturday. Ramirez led the way with two hits and an RBI to push his batting average to .297 on the season. Kwan should be in the leadoff spot, followed by Rosario, who had two RBI in his last game. Naylor has flown under the radar but is mashing the ball to a .295 average and .336 on-base percentage.

The Guardians are the -120 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Cubs enter as the +100 underdogs, and the run total is set at 8.5.

Texas Rangers vs. Houston Astros

Corey Seager ($6,300)

Marcus Semien ($6,000)

Adolis Garcia ($5,700)

Nathaniel Lowe ($4,400)

It is likely going to be a bullpen day for the Astros. Shawn Dubin will make his third appearance of the year and first career start on Sunday. He has only pitched five innings but has allowed six earned runs. Semien had three hits and an RBI on Saturday in the leadoff spot. Seager followed with two hits of his own, raising his batting average to .348. Lowe and Garcia each tallied hits and should round out the top four of the batting order on Sunday.

The Rangers are the -130 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Astros are the +110 underdogs, and the run total is set at nine.