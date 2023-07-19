DK Network staff picks, predictions for 2023 women’s World Cup

The 2023 FIFA women’s World Cup begins Thursday, July 20 with New Zealand and Norway facing off in the opening match. This is the first women’s World Cup to feature two host countries and it’ll also be the first tournament to have 32 teams instead of the usual 24.

We’ve brought together a handful of the DK Network staff to make picks for each round and also select award winners. There will be a scoring system to track every panelist’s progress through the competition and we’ll see who finishes with the most points at the end of the World Cup. Here’s a look at our panel.

Chinmay Vaidya - Sports Editor

Spencer Limbach - Newsdesk Writer

David Fucillo - DK Network Editor-in-Chief

Henry Palattella - Newsdesk Writer

Ryan Sanders - Newsdesk Writer

Grace McDermott - Staff Writer

Collin Sherwin - Deputy College Sports Editor

Here’s the how the scoring system will work. The 16 teams advancing to the knockout round are assigned seeds, with the group winner being 1 and the runner-up being 2. For example, the winner of Group A will be A1. Each panelist has selected 16 teams by seed. There will be one point awarded for each correct team picked, and one additional point for the correct seed.

From the round of 16, there will be two points awarded for every correct team in the quarterfinal round. One additional point will be given for correct placement in the bracket. From there, panelists will get four points for every correct team in the semifinal round with two additional points for correct placement. Each correct finalist will add eight points and picking a correct winner will be worth 16 points.

Here’s a look at how our staff sees the group stage, round of 16, quarterfinals, semifinals and final playing out.

Group Stage Predictions

Teams to Advance from Group Stage Position Chinmay Spencer David Henry Ryan Grace Collin Position Chinmay Spencer David Henry Ryan Grace Collin Group A winner Norway Norway Norway Norway Norway Norway Norway Group C runner-up Japan Japan Japan Japan Japan Japan Spain Group E winner USA USA USA USA USA USA Netherlands Group G runner-up Italy Italy Italy Italy Argentina Italy Argentina Group C winner Spain Spain Spain Spain Spain Spain Japan Group A runner-up New Zealand New Zealand New Zealand New Zealand Switzerland Switzerland New Zealand Group G winner Sweden Sweden Sweden Sweden Sweden Sweden Sweden Group E runner-up Netherlands Netherlands Netherlands Nethlerlands Netherlands Netherlands USA Group B winner Canada Australia Canada Canada Australia Australia Australia Group D runner-up China Denmark China China Denmark Denmark China Group F winner France Brazil Brazil France France France France Group H runner-up South Korea Colombia South Korea South Korea South Korea South Korea South Korea Group D winner England England England England England England England Group B runner-up Australia Canada Australia Australia Canada Canada Canada Group H winner Germany Germany Germany Germany Germany Germany Germany Group F runner-up Brazil France France France Brazil Brazil Brazil

The groups which will likely differentiate this pool will be Groups A, D and H. New Zealand is a popular pick to advance, but Ryan and Grace are backing Switzerland. Spencer (who won the World Cup 2022 staff picks pool), has Colombia coming out of Group H while everyone else is picking South Korea. It’s a 4-3 split for China vs. Denmark in Group D. Group G could also be a source of differentiation, where Ryan and Collin have Argentina advancing while everyone else is backing Italy.

Round of 16 Predictions

Round of 16 matchups Matchup Chinmay Spencer David Henry Ryan Grace Collin Matchup Chinmay Spencer David Henry Ryan Grace Collin A1-C2 winner Japan Norway Norway Norway Japan Norway Norway E1-G2 winner USA USA USA USA USA USA Netherlands C1-A2 winner Spain Spain Spain Spain Spain Spain New Zealand G1-E2 winner Sweden Sweden Netherlands Sweden Sweden Sweden USA B1-D2 winner Canada Denmark Canada Canada Australia Australia Australia F1-H2 winner France Brazil Brazil France France France France D1-B2 winner England England England England England England England H1-F2 winner Germany Germany Germany Germany Germany Germany Germany

England and Germany are universal selections. Spain is nearly unanimous, with Collin thinking co-hosts New Zealand can spring a surprise here over his group winner Japan. Ryan, Collin and Grace all have Australia moving into the quarterfinal round. Chinmay and Ryan have Japan advancing, while everyone else has Norway. Collin has Norway taking out Spain, who he has picked to finish second in the group.

Quarterfinal, Semifinal, Final Predictions

Quarterfinal, Semifinal, Final predictions Matchup Chinmay Spencer David Henry Ryan Grace Collin Matchup Chinmay Spencer David Henry Ryan Grace Collin QF1 winner USA USA USA USA USA USA Netherlands QF2 winner Sweden Spain Spain Spain Sweden Spain USA QF3 winner France Brazil Brazil France France France France QF4 winner England Germany England England England Engalnd England SF1 winner USA USA USA USA USA USA Netherlands SF2 winner England Germany England England France France France Champion USA USA USA England USA USA France

This is where the real differentiation will come into play, especially since there are several champions being picked. Henry has picked England to win it all, while Collin is backing France. In fact, Collin is the only one who doesn’t have USA in the final. Everyone else has the Americans winning the whole thing.

Chinmay, David and Henry all have a USA-England final, while Ryan and Grace have a USA-France final. Spencer has a USA-Germany final, while Collin has a Netherlands-France final.

Let’s see how it all plays out over the next month!