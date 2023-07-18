NASCAR odds: Breaking down race week lines for Sunday’s HighPoint.com 400 at Pocono Raceway

NASCAR heads to the Pocono Raceway this weekend for the HighPoint.com 400. The race has regularly changed names, last having the same name for consecutive years in 2013 and 2014 when it was the GoBowling.com 400.

A year ago, Chase Elliott won the race in spite of a third-place finish. Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch finished first and second, respectively, but both were disqualified for illegal modifications to their cars, which included “extra layers of vinyl” on the lower fascia. Notably, Hamlin and Busch had split the previous five races, with Busch winning in 2017, 2018, and 2021, and Hamlin winning in 2019 and 2020.

This year’s race will see Hamlin, Busch, and Martin Truex, Jr. installed as co-favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook early in race week. All three are +550, with Kyle Larson following at +750 and William Byron rounding out the top five at +900. Byron leads the Cup Series with four wins, while Truex and Busch follow with three. Truex is the current points leader with six races remaining before the playoffs get started.

Here are the odds for all the drivers competing in Sunday’s 2023 HighPoint.com 400.