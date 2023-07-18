 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NASCAR odds: Breaking down race week lines for Sunday’s HighPoint.com 400 at Pocono Raceway

We go over the opening odds for this Sunday’s HighPoint.com 400 at Pocono Raceway

By David Fucillo
A general view of a full grandstand during the NASCAR Cup Series M&amp;MS Fan Appreciation 400 on July 24, 2022 at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pennsylvania. Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

NASCAR heads to the Pocono Raceway this weekend for the HighPoint.com 400. The race has regularly changed names, last having the same name for consecutive years in 2013 and 2014 when it was the GoBowling.com 400.

A year ago, Chase Elliott won the race in spite of a third-place finish. Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch finished first and second, respectively, but both were disqualified for illegal modifications to their cars, which included “extra layers of vinyl” on the lower fascia. Notably, Hamlin and Busch had split the previous five races, with Busch winning in 2017, 2018, and 2021, and Hamlin winning in 2019 and 2020.

This year’s race will see Hamlin, Busch, and Martin Truex, Jr. installed as co-favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook early in race week. All three are +550, with Kyle Larson following at +750 and William Byron rounding out the top five at +900. Byron leads the Cup Series with four wins, while Truex and Busch follow with three. Truex is the current points leader with six races remaining before the playoffs get started.

Here are the odds for all the drivers competing in Sunday’s 2023 HighPoint.com 400.

2023 HighPoint.com 400 odds

Driver Odds to win
Martin Truex Jr. +550
Kyle Busch +550
Denny Hamlin +550
Kyle Larson +750
William Byron +900
Ryan Blaney +1100
Ross Chastain +1200
Chase Elliott +1200
Tyler Reddick +1400
Christopher Bell +1400
Kevin Harvick +1600
Joey Logano +1600
Daniel Suarez +2800
Bubba Wallace +2800
Ty Gibbs +3500
Brad Keselowski +3500
Alex Bowman +3500
Chris Buescher +6000
Austin Dillon +9000
A.J. Allmendinger +9000
Aric Almirola +13000
Ryan Preece +15000
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +15000
Justin Haley +15000
Erik Jones +15000
Michael McDowell +25000
Chase Briscoe +25000
Austin Cindric +25000
Harrison Burton +50000
Corey Lajoie +50000
Ty Dillon +100000
Todd Gilliland +100000
Noah Gragson +100000
JJ Yeley +100000
Cole Custer +100000
BJ McLeod +100000

