Tour de France results: Who won stage 16, who leads overall standings

The 2023 Tour de France opened Stage 16 on Tuesday morning and it is the lone time-trial stage of the race. It’s a chance for any cyclist to make a significant move up the leaderboard, but most eyes will be focused on Jonas Vingegaard and Tadej Pogačar.

The two cyclists will be the last to start the time-trial and with ten seconds separating them for the yellow jersey. With an ascent to close out Tuesday’s time trial, the stronger of the two could make a move. Vingegaard has withstood Pogačar’s challenges thus far, giving up some time in the mountains on Stage 13, but netting it back out on Stages 14 and 15 in the Alps.

The time-trial started at 7:05 a.m. ET and will continue until Vingegaard gets underway at 11 a.m. We’ll provide live updates below of the top five times and any notable names as well from the top of the general classification.

Stage 16 time-trial results, top five

Rémi Cavagna — 35 minutes, 42 seconds Mads Pederson — 25 seconds back Fred Wright — 53 seconds back Nikias Arndt — 1 minute, 37 seconds back Dries Devenyns — 1 minute, 55 seconds back

Still to start

Sepp Kuss — 10:50 a.m.

Jai Hindley — 10:52 a.m.

Adam Yates — 10:54 a.m.

Carlos Rodriguez — 10:56 a.m.

Tadej Pogačar — 10:58 a.m.

Jonas Vingegaard — 11:00 a.m.