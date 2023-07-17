Top MLB DFS stacks on DraftKings for Monday, July 17

Monday means travel day around the Majors, but fear not: There are still plenty of options to choose from when building your DFS lineups tonight. The main slate over at DraftKings DFS features a healthy 10 games, getting underway at 7:05 p.m. ET. With a full menu at your disposal, we’re here to help narrow things down with three teams we recommend stacking on Monday.

Top MLB DFS stacks: Monday, July 17

Boston Red Sox vs. Oakland Athletics

Rafael Devers ($5,000)

Masataka Yoshida ($4,400)

Alex Verdugo ($4,200)

Jarren Duran ($3,900)

The Red Sox are scorching hot right now, winners of seven of their last eight games and owners of baseball’s best offense in the month of July. They should tee off again in a Monday matchup with A’s righty Paul Blackburn, who owns a 4.86 ERA this season — and was lit up for two runs on three hits and a walk in just a single inning of work against Boston just prior to the All-Star break. Devers has homered in each of his last two games, with a 1.103 OPS over his last 10, and seems primed for a huge second half. Yoshida drove in six runs in Sunday’s win over the Cubs and is slugging .745 over his last 10, while Duran is also hot at the plate (1.513 OPS over his last 10) and has an OPS of 1.000 in seven career plate appearances against Blackburn.

San Francisco Giants vs. Cincinnati Reds

J.D. Davis ($4,300)

Austin Slater ($3,400)

Wilmer Flores ($3,200)

Luis Matos ($2,800)

It’s always a good idea to stack a lineup at Cincy’s Great American Ball Park, especially when Brandon Williamson is on the mound — the Reds rookie has a 5.40 ERA in five home starts so far this season. He’s struggled with righties all year (.805 OPS vs. .597 against lefties) and the Giants boast several bats that should thrive with the platoon advantage tonight. Slater and Flores, in particular, can be had for cheap despite mashing lefties this year (.854 and .977 OPS, respectively) and hitting at or near the top of San Fran’s lineup. One of the team’s top prospects, Matos is hitting .381 against left-handers so far in his young career and has an .848 OPS in his last 10 games.

Detroit Tigers vs. Kansas City Royals

Riley Greene ($4,700)

Spencer Torkelson ($3,700)

Kerry Carpenter ($3,200)

Akil Baddoo ($2,400)

It’s not often we recommend stacking the Tigers, but we’ll make an exception when Royals righty Jordan Lyles is on the mound. Lyles will carry a 6.42 ERA into Monday’s start, with among the worst barrel rates and expected slugging percentages of any starter in the league. He’s particularly struggled against lefties (.853 OPS allowed), so stacking some of Detroit’s left-handed bats could be a cheap way to insert some upside into your lineups. Carpenter has four homers and a 1.088 OPS over his last 10 games, while Greene has blossomed into an all-around star this season and hasn’t missed a beat (.890 OPS over his last 10) since returning from a leg injury.