Report: Knicks trade Obi Toppin to Pacers for future second-round picks

The New York Knicks are sending Obi Toppin to the Indiana Pacers in exchange for two second-round picks, according to Adrian Wojnarowski. It’s an opportunity for Toppin to have a bigger role after struggling to find playing time in New York, while the Knicks get some draft compensation as they continue to reshape the roster around Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle.

Knicks are finalizing trade to send F Obi Toppin to the Pacers for two future second-round picks, sources tell ESPN. Deal gives Toppin an opportunity to play a more significant role in Indiana and stacks up more draft assets for New York. Deal can’t be completed until Thursday. pic.twitter.com/suJPu8dXyM — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2023

Toppin is set to be a restricted free agent next season if the Pacers give him the qualifying offer, which comes in at a sizable $9 million. It’ll be interesting to see what Indiana does with Toppin based on his play. This is essentially a “prove it” season for the forward ahead of the 2024 offseason.

The eighth overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, Toppin averaged 7.4 points and 2.8 rebounds per game in 67 contests last season. Stuck behind Randle and R.J. Barrett in the rotation, he’s found it hard to get consistent minutes and hasn’t done much to develop his skills overall.