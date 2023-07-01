 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Report: Knicks trade Obi Toppin to Pacers for future second-round picks

The Pacers are hoping to see the best of Toppin.

By Chinmay Vaidya
2023 NBA Playoffs - New York Knicks v Miami Heat
Obi Toppin of the New York Knicks warms up before Game 6 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Semi-Finals against the Miami Heat on May 12, 2023 at Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida.


The New York Knicks are sending Obi Toppin to the Indiana Pacers in exchange for two second-round picks, according to Adrian Wojnarowski. It’s an opportunity for Toppin to have a bigger role after struggling to find playing time in New York, while the Knicks get some draft compensation as they continue to reshape the roster around Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle.

Toppin is set to be a restricted free agent next season if the Pacers give him the qualifying offer, which comes in at a sizable $9 million. It’ll be interesting to see what Indiana does with Toppin based on his play. This is essentially a “prove it” season for the forward ahead of the 2024 offseason.

The eighth overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, Toppin averaged 7.4 points and 2.8 rebounds per game in 67 contests last season. Stuck behind Randle and R.J. Barrett in the rotation, he’s found it hard to get consistent minutes and hasn’t done much to develop his skills overall.

