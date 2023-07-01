Donte DiVincenzo signs four-year, $50 million deal with Knicks

Donte DiVincenzo has signed a four-year, $50 million deal with the New York Knicks according to Adrian Wojnarowski, re-uniting the shooting guard with Villanova teammates Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart. DiVincenzo brings shooting and defensive versatility to New York, and should primarily help the Knicks off the bench while getting some spot starts.

Free agent G Donte DiVincenzo has agreed on a four-year, $50 million contract with the New York Knicks, Jason Glushon of @GlushonSM tells ESPN. DiVincenzo reunites with his Villanova title teammates Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart to bolster the Eastern Conference semifinalists. pic.twitter.com/MSr1wXS4GC — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2023

Last offseason, Donte DiVincenzo bet on himself by signing a two-year, $9.3 million deal with the Golden State Warriors after a tough 2021-22 season. That move played out fabously for DiVincenzo, who averaged 9.4 points per game and shot nearly 40% from three in 26 minutes a game for the Warriors, which led to him declining his $4.7 million player option and becoming a free agent.

An NBA champion with the Bucks, DiVincenzo’s best season came in 2020-21 when he started 66 games for the Bucks and averaged 10.4 points per game before suffering an ankle injury in the postseason.