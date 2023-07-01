Report: Austin Reaves, Lakers agree to four-year, $56 million contract

The Los Angeles Lakers and RFA guard Austin Reaves have agreed to terms on a four-year, $56 million contract, per The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

RFA Austin Reaves has agreed to return to the Los Angeles Lakers on a four-year, $56 million Early Bird maximum contract, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Agents Aaron Reilly and Reggie Berry of AMR Agency negotiated the new deal to keep Reaves in L.A. long term. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 1, 2023

The Lakers have been busy over the past few days with free agency opening up on Friday evening. L.A. brought back PG D’Angelo Russell on a two-year contract worth $37 million earlier on Saturday.

Reaves spent his first two NBA seasons with the Lakers as a pleasant surprise as an undrafted free agent following the 2021 draft. He’s been a dependable player off the bench with 125 games and 41 starts over the last couple seasons. His numbers jumped by more than five minutes per game in the 2022-23 season and scored 13 points per game with three rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest.

Reaves played 28.8 minutes per contest with 52.9% shooting from the floor and 39.8% from beyond the arc. He developed into a starter and was in the starting lineup for all 16 playoff games the Lakers participated in. Reaves played 36.2 minutes with 16.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game.