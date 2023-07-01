 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Report: Austin Reaves, Lakers agree to four-year, $56 million contract

The restricted free agent signs a long-term deal with Los Angeles.

By Erik Buchinger Updated
NBA: Playoffs-Denver Nuggets at Los Angeles Lakers Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers and RFA guard Austin Reaves have agreed to terms on a four-year, $56 million contract, per The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

The Lakers have been busy over the past few days with free agency opening up on Friday evening. L.A. brought back PG D’Angelo Russell on a two-year contract worth $37 million earlier on Saturday.

Reaves spent his first two NBA seasons with the Lakers as a pleasant surprise as an undrafted free agent following the 2021 draft. He’s been a dependable player off the bench with 125 games and 41 starts over the last couple seasons. His numbers jumped by more than five minutes per game in the 2022-23 season and scored 13 points per game with three rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest.

Reaves played 28.8 minutes per contest with 52.9% shooting from the floor and 39.8% from beyond the arc. He developed into a starter and was in the starting lineup for all 16 playoff games the Lakers participated in. Reaves played 36.2 minutes with 16.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game.

