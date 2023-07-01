Jae Crowder signs one-year deal with Bucks in free agency

Forward Jae Crowder has returned to the Milwaukee Bucks on a one-year deal, according to Chris Haynes. Crowder requested a trade last year and eventually got to the Bucks but didn’t play much. He’s taking this “prove it” deal before dipping back into free agency next summer.

Crowder was ecstatic to return to the city of Milwaukee when the Suns traded him back in early February. The former Marquette product didn’t have much to show for it in a mere 18 appearances for the Bucks. He averaged 6.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists, but he managed to finish with a team-best in AST/TO ratio (3.9). Crowder’s vast postseason experience should alleviate the forgettable campaign that he had in 2022.

The Bucks are bringing back most of the key players from last year’s squad, and probably feel they would’ve made a deep run last season if not for injuries. Crowder should have a bigger role this year in Milwaukee with a full offseason and training camp.