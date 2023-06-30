Report: Nets trade Joe Harris to Pistons

The Brooklyn Nets have traded veteran wing Joe Harris to the Detroit Pistons, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. He had one year left on his contract worth $19.9 million and this move will clear up cap space and create flexibility for the Nets via the traded player exception. Along with Harris, the Nets are also sending a 2027 second-round pick from the Mavericks and a 2029 second-round pick for the Bucks in exchange for two future second rounder picks from the Pistons.

Harris had just wrapped up his seventh season in Brooklyn and leaves as the franchise’s all-time three-point leader with 984 treys made. Carving out a spot in the Nets’ starting lineup for multiple seasons, his 2021-22 campaign was cut short by an ankle injury after just 14 games. He returned to the floor this past season and mostly came off the bench, averaging 7.6 and 2.2 rebounds as the team went through the abrupt end to the Kevin Durant/Kyrie Irving era.

The 31-year-old will now head to Detroit, where he will hope to provide some veteran leadership off the bench next season.