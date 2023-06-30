Report: Pacers nearing trade to send G Chris Duarte to Kings

The Indiana Pacers are closing in on a deal to send G Chris Duarte to the Sacramento Kings, per The Athletic’s Shams Charania. The Pacers are expected to receive draft compensation in return for Duarte, who was heading into his third season in the NBA. He has a team option on his rookie contract for 2023-24 worth $4.124 million. The Kings and Pacers are familiar trade partners having executed the deal involving Tyrese Haliburton and Buddy Hield.

Duarte, 26, entered the NBA as a draft pick on the older side. He was an elite scorer at Oregon and translated that a bit into his rookie season, when he averaged around 13 points per game in 55 games (39 starts). Duarte only averaged around 8.0 points per game this past season in 46 contests.

With the presence of Benny Mathurin in the back court along with Haliburton, there wasn’t really a need for Duarte. He’s sort of a one-dimensional scorer who could make for an OK option off the bench. Between Haliburton, Hield, Mathurin, T.J. McConnell, Andrew Nembhard and now Aaron Nesmith, the Pacers had a pretty crowded back court.

As for the Kings, Sacramento had a need to add some depth at guard this offseason. Harrison Barnes signed a new deal with the Kings this week for three years. De’Aaron Fox and Malik Monk should soak up most of the minutes in the back court. After that, the Kings have Davion Mitchell and Kevin Huerter. Duarte can provide some offense off the bench on a cheap, rookie deal.