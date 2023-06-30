 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Coby White signs three-year, $33 million deal with Bulls

White re-ups with Chicago as a restricted free agent.

By Nick Simon
NBA: Chicago Bulls at Miami Heat Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Update: We have conflicting reports on the terms of Coby White’s deal as ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting that it’s worth three-years, $40 million. We’ll update with final confirmation later.

Coby White is returning to the Chicago Bulls on a three-year, $33 million deal. White was a restricted free agent, meaning the Bulls had the option to match any potential offer by other teams. He will now come back to the franchise that drafted him.

White is a restricted free agent, but has never really lived up to the billing of a top draft pick. He has been steady throughout his time with the Bulls, but in year four is a guy who would probably end up as a rotational guy. This season he averaged 9.7 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game. He shot 37 percent from deep this season, which is a plus, but the assist per game are too low for a point guard.

It appears that the Bulls are simply going to run things back with its core from this past season. The team already signed center Nikola Vucevic to a three-year, $60 million contract extension.

