Coby White signs three-year, $33 million deal with Bulls

Update: We have conflicting reports on the terms of Coby White’s deal as ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting that it’s worth three-years, $40 million. We’ll update with final confirmation later.

Coby White is returning to the Chicago Bulls on a three-year, $33 million deal. White was a restricted free agent, meaning the Bulls had the option to match any potential offer by other teams. He will now come back to the franchise that drafted him.

Restricted free agent Coby White has agreed to a three-year, $33 million deal to return to the Chicago Bulls, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 30, 2023

White is a restricted free agent, but has never really lived up to the billing of a top draft pick. He has been steady throughout his time with the Bulls, but in year four is a guy who would probably end up as a rotational guy. This season he averaged 9.7 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game. He shot 37 percent from deep this season, which is a plus, but the assist per game are too low for a point guard.

It appears that the Bulls are simply going to run things back with its core from this past season. The team already signed center Nikola Vucevic to a three-year, $60 million contract extension.