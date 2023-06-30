Kevin Love signs two-year, $3.7 million deal with Heat

Kevin Love has signed a two-year, $3.7 million deal with the Miami Heat. The veteran forward will run it back with the team after coming off the bench in their run to the NBA Finals.

Kevin Love will sign a 2-year deal, with the second year at his option, source tells AP. — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) July 1, 2023

Love is coming off his fifth NBA Finals appearance after signing with the Miami Heat midway through last season. Though his days of being a double-double machine are well in the rearview mirror, the veteran big man proved that his outside shot can be of tremendous use for teams that are in need of low-post players.

He still averaged 6.4 rebounds per game in 62 total games last season, so while he may not be suited for the long haul of a regular season, Love can still commit to around 15 to 20 minutes per game with much of his contributions saved for a postseason run. After making his way to South Beach, he performed well with averages of 7.7 points and 5.7 rebounds per contest in 21 games.

His 33.4 shooting percentage from deep ranked just below Trae Young, and with an average of 4.8 three-point attempts per game he can chip in with a decent volume of outside shooting.