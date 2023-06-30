 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Kevin Love signs two-year, $3.7 million deal with Heat

The veteran forward will return to Miami after run to the NBA Finals

By Benjamin Zweiman
DENVER, CO - JUNE 12: Kevin Love #42 of the Miami Heat &amp; Michael Porter Jr. #1 of the Denver Nuggets boxes out during the game during Game Five of the 2023 NBA Finals on June 12, 2023 at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images

Kevin Love has signed a two-year, $3.7 million deal with the Miami Heat. The veteran forward will run it back with the team after coming off the bench in their run to the NBA Finals.

Love is coming off his fifth NBA Finals appearance after signing with the Miami Heat midway through last season. Though his days of being a double-double machine are well in the rearview mirror, the veteran big man proved that his outside shot can be of tremendous use for teams that are in need of low-post players.

He still averaged 6.4 rebounds per game in 62 total games last season, so while he may not be suited for the long haul of a regular season, Love can still commit to around 15 to 20 minutes per game with much of his contributions saved for a postseason run. After making his way to South Beach, he performed well with averages of 7.7 points and 5.7 rebounds per contest in 21 games.

His 33.4 shooting percentage from deep ranked just below Trae Young, and with an average of 4.8 three-point attempts per game he can chip in with a decent volume of outside shooting.

