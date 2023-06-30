Seth Curry signs two-year deal with Mavericks in free agency

The Dallas Mavericks are bringing in Seth Curry on a two-year deal, according to Adrian Wojnarowski. The exact terms aren’t known yet, but the Mavs are adding a veteran sharpshooter to the roster.

The Brooklyn Nets underwent a whirlwind of a season that was capitalized by trading away their two stars, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. Amid the ups and downs of the regular season, Curry saw his minutes take a notable drip from 33.4 per game the season prior, to 19.9 per game in 2022-23.

That drop in playing time coincided with a decrease in a handful of statistical categories, with Curry recording decreases in points (9.2), rebounds (1.6), assists (1.6), three-pointers made per game (1.5), and three-point percentage (40.5%). His 9.2 points per game scoring average marks the lowest total of his career since the 2018-19 season with the Portland Trail Blazers.

Though Curry’s limited playing time was a factor of change in the organization’s strategy moving forward, his sharpshooting skillset is still attractive to teams across the league, and in particular, franchises hoping to contend for a title this season.