Live results, scores, bracket for 2023 College World Series

The 2023 NCAA Division I Baseball Championship will run from June 2-26, with 64 teams competing to win the national championship at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Nebraska.

For opening weekend, one winner will emerge from each of 16 regional sites via a four-team, double-elimination bracket played at a host institution.

Those 16 winners compete in eight Super Regionals from June 9-11, which are best two-out-of-three series hosted by the better-seeded team.

Those eight teams will head to Omaha to determine the CWS Finalists via two four-team double-elimination brackets.

2023 Men’s College World Series Schedule

All times ET

Friday, June 16

Game 1: Oral Roberts 6, TCU 5

Game 2: No. 7 Virginia 5, No. 2 Florida 6

Saturday, June 17

Game 3: No. 8 Stanford 2, No. 1 Wake Forest 3

Game 4: Tennessee 3, No. 5 LSU 6

Sunday, June 18 (Bracket 1 Games)

Game 5: TCU 4, No. 7 Virginia 3

Game 6: No. 2 Florida 5, Oral Roberts 4

Monday, June 19 (Bracket 2 Games)

Game 7: Tennessee 6, No. 8 Stanford 4

Game 8: No. 5 LSU 2, No. 1 Wake Forest 3

Tuesday, June 20 (Elimination Games)

Game 9: TCU 6, Oral Roberts 1

Game 10: Tennessee 0, No. 5 LSU 5

Wednesday, June 21 (Flip Games)

Game 11: TCU 2, No. 2 Florida 3

Game 12: No. 1 Wake Forest 2, LSU 5

Thursday, June 22

Game 13: No. 1 Wake Forest 0, LSU 2

MCWS Finals, June 24-26

Game 1: No. 5 LSU 4, No. 2 Florida 3 (11 innings)

Game 2: No. 2 Florida 24, No. 5 LSU 4

Game 3: No. 5 LSU 18, No. 2 Florida 4

Super Regional round (June 9-11 or June 10-12)

All games on ESPN+. If also broadcast on an ESPN TV network, noted below

All times ET

All Game 3’s are if necessary, with a coin flip to determine team with last at-bat

Duke vs. No. 7 Virginia (Virginia advances)

Game 1: Duke 5, Virginia 4

Game 2: Virginia 14, Duke 4

Game 3: Duke 2, Virginia 12

No. 15 South Carolina vs. No. 2 Florida (Florida advances)

Game 1: South Carolina 4, Florida 5

Game 2: Florida 4, South Carolina 0

No. 16 Alabama vs. No. 1 Wake Forest (Wake Forest advances)

Game 1: Alabama 4, Wake Forest 5

Game 2: Wake Forest 22, Alabama 5

Texas vs. No. 8 Stanford (Stanford advances)

Game 1: Texas 7, Stanford 5

Game 2: Stanford 8, Texas 3

Game 3: Texas 6, Stanford 7

No. 14 Indiana State vs. TCU (TCU advances)

Game 1: TCU 4, Indiana State 1

Game 2: Indiana State 4, TCU 6

Oral Roberts vs. Oregon (Oral Roberts advances)

Game 1: Oral Roberts 8, Oregon 9

Game 2: Oregon 7, Oral Roberts 8

Game 3: Oral Roberts 11, Oregon 6

No. 12 Kentucky vs. No. 5 LSU (LSU advances)

Game 1: Kentucky 0, LSU 14

Game 2: LSU 8, Kentucky 3

Tennessee vs. Southern Miss (Tennessee advances)

Game 1: Southern Miss 5, Tennessee 3

Game 2: Tennessee 8, Southern Miss 4

Game 3: Southern Miss 0, Tennessee 5

Regional round (June 2-5)

* All times ET, team with last at-bat listed last and confirmed when italicized

^ If necessary: Only played when Game 5 winner also wins Game 6

Winston-Salem Regional (Wake Forest advances)

Game 1: Northeastern 2, Maryland 7

Game 2: George Mason 0, No. 1 Wake Forest 12

Game 3: George Mason 11, Northeastern 3

Game 4: Maryland 6 vs. Wake Forest 21

Game 5: Maryland 10, George Mason 11

Game 6: Wake Forest 15, George Mason 1

Tuscaloosa Regional (Alabama advances)

Game 1: Troy 11, Boston College: 10

Game 2: Nicholls State 3, No. 16 Alabama 4

Game 3: Boston College 14, Nicholls State 6

Game 4: Alabama 11 vs. Troy 8

Game 5: Boston College 4, Troy 1

Game 6: Alabama 8, Boston College 0



Coral Gables Regional (Texas advances)

Game 1: Louisiana 2, Texas 4

Game 2: Maine 1, No. 9 Miami 9

Game 3: Maine 10, Louisiana 19

Game 4: Texas 4, Miami 1

Game 5: Miami 8, Louisiana 5

Game 6: Miami 6, Texas 10

Stanford Regional (Stanford advances)

Game 1: San Jose State 2, No. 8 Stanford 13

Game 2: Cal State Fullerton 7, Texas A&M 12

Game 3: San Jose State 5, Cal State Fullerton 9

Game 4: Texas A&M 8 vs. Stanford 5

Game 5: Stanford 6, Cal State Fullerton 5

Game 6: Stanford 13, Texas A&M 5

Game 7: Texas A&M 1, Stanford 7

Baton Rouge Regional (LSU advances)

Game 1: Tulane 2, No. 5 LSU 7

Game 2: Sam Houston 2, Oregon State 18

Game 3: Tulane 2, Sam Houston 10

Game 4: Oregon State 5. LSU 6

Game 5: Oregon State 3, Sam Houston 1

Game 6: LSU 13, Oregon State 7

Lexington Regional (Kentucky advances)

Game 1: Ball State 0, No. 12 Kentucky 4

Game 2: Indiana 12, West Virginia 6

Game 3: West Virginia 13, Ball State 5

Game 4: Kentucky 3 vs. Indiana 5

Game 5: West Virginia 0, Kentucky 10

Game 6: Kentucky 16, Indiana 6

Game 7: Kentucky 4, Indiana 2

Auburn Regional (Southern Miss advances)

Game 1: Samford 4, Southern Miss 2 (10 innings)

Game 2: Penn 6, No. 13 Auburn 3 (11 innings)

Game 3: Southern Miss 7, Auburn 2

Game 4: Penn 5, Samford 4

Game 5: Southern Miss 9, Samford 4.

Game 6: Southern Miss 11, Penn 2

Game 7: Penn 7 Southern Miss 11

Clemson Regional (Tennessee advances)

Game 1: Lipscomb 5, No. 4 Clemson 12

Game 2: Charlotte 1, Tennessee 8

Game 3: Lipscomb 2, Charlotte 9

Game 4: Clemson 5 vs. Tennessee 6

Game 5: Clemson 2, Charlotte 3

Game 6: Charlotte 2, Tennessee 9

Gainesville Regional (Florida advances)

Game 1: Texas Tech 3, UConn 2

Game 2: Florida A&M 0, No. 2 Florida 3

Game 3: UConn 9, Florida A&M 6

Game 4: Florida 4 vs. Texas Tech 5

Game 5: UConn 2, Florida 8

Game 6: Florida 7, Texas Tech 1

Game 7: Texas Tech 0, Florida 6

Columbia Regional (South Carolina advances)

Game 1: NC State 5, Campbell 1

Game 2: Central Connecticut State 1, No. 15 South Carolina 19

Game 3: Campbell 10, Central Connecticut State 5

Game 4: South Carolina 6, NC State 3

Game 5: Campbell 11, NC State 1

Game 6: South Carolina 16, Campbell 7

Conway Regional (Duke advances)

Game 1: UNCW 3, Duke 12

Game 2: Rider 11, No. 10 Coastal Carolina 10 (10 innings)

Game 3: Coastal Carolina 12, UNCW 2

Game 4: Duke 2 vs. Rider 1

Game 5: Coastal Carolina 13, Rider 5.

Game 6: Duke 6, Coastal Carolina 8

Game 7: Coastal Carolina 3, Duke 12

Charlottesville Regional (Virginia advances)

Game 1: Army 1, No. 7 Virginia 15

Game 2: Oklahoma 5, East Carolina 14

Game 3: Army 1, Oklahoma 10

Game 4: East Carolina 1 vs. Virginia 2

Game 5: East Carolina 8, Oklahoma 5

Game 6: Virginia 8, East Carolina 3



Nashville Regional (Oregon advances)

Game 1: Xavier 4, Oregon 5

Game 2: Eastern Illinois 2, No. 6 Vanderbilt 12

Game 3: Eastern Illinois 0, Xavier 7

Game 4: Oregon 8, No. 6 Vanderbilt 7

Game 5: Vanderbilt 1, Xavier 2

Game 6: Xavier 2, Oregon 11



Stillwater Regional (Oral Roberts advances)

Game 1: Washington 9, Dallas Baptist 5

Game 2: Oral Roberts 6, No. 11 Oklahoma State 4

Game 3: Dallas Baptist 18, Oklahoma State 4

Game 4: Oral Roberts 15 vs. Washington 12

Game 5: Dallas Baptist 9, Washington 1

Game 6: Dallas Baptist 5, Oral Roberts 6



Terre Haute Regional (Indiana State advances)

Game 1: Wright State 5, No. 14 Indiana State 6

Game 2: North Carolina 4, Iowa 5

Game 3: Wright State 0, North Carolina 5

Game 4: Iowa 4 vs. No. 14 Indiana State 7

Game 5: Iowa 6, North Carolina 5 (13 innings)

Game 6: Indiana State 11, Iowa 8



Fayetteville Regional (TCU advances)

Game 1: Santa Clara 6, No. 3 Arkansas 13

Game 2: Arizona 4, TCU 12

Game 3: Santa Clara 9, Arizona 1

Game 4: TCU 20, Arkansas 5

Game 5: Arkansas 6, Santa Clara 4

Game 6: Arkansas vs. TCU 12