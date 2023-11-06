Bronny James: Status of USC guard for game against Kansas State on Monday

TheNo. 21 USC Trojans will open the 2023-24 season tonight at 10 p.m. ET when facing the Kansas State Wildcats in Las Vegas and head coach Andy Enfield confirmed that freshman guard Bronny James will miss the contest.

James suffered cardiac arrest and collapsed during a team workout back in July due to a congenital heart defect. His father, LeBron James, said during the Los Angeles Lakers’ media day last month that Bronny was working his way back towards rejoining the team and intends to play at some point this season.

The son of the legendary NBA superstar, Bronny was a four-star prospect coming out of Sierra Canyon School, averaging 13.8 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.8 steals as a senior last year. His recruitment received much fanfare and he ended up choosing USC over the likes of Ohio State and Memphis. He joined a strong Trojans recruiting class that also included top-ranked prospect Isaiah Collier.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, USC is listed as a three-point favorite. The line opened with USC as a two-point favorite. The total sits at 146.