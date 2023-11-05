Opening odds for Week 10 of the NFL season

The NFL is headed into Sunday Night Football and has Monday Night Football still to play, but we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 10. Next week will feature two matchups of teams above .500 as the Ravens host the Browns and the Jaguars host the 49ers. The week opens with a matchup involving draft pick implications that are actually not all that significant. The Bears host the Panthers in a matchup of two awful teams. However, Chicago benefits either way thanks to the Bryce Young trade that netted them the Panthers top pick.
DraftKings Sportsbook unveiled opening odds for all 18 weeks back in May after the schedule was released. Those were pulled once the regular season got underway and the sportsbook re-opened the lines for Week 10 with a lookahead line last week. Below, we’ve included the offseason opening odds, the lookahead line, and the current line once it re-opens.
Here’s our full list of Week 10 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. We’ll update once the odds re-open Sunday evening.
Panthers vs. Bears
Sunday, November 5
Point spread: Bears -2.5
Point total: 40
Moneyline: Bears -130, Panthers +114
Wednesday, November 1
Point spread: Bears -2
Point total: 41.5
Moneyline: Bears -130, Panthers +110
May 12
Point spread: Bears -2
Moneyline: Bears -125, Panthers +105
Colts vs. Patriots
Sunday, November 5
Point spread: Colts -1
Point total: 43.5
Moneyline: Colts -115, Patriots -105
Wednesday, November 1
Point spread: Patriots -1
Point total: 44
Moneyline: Patriots -120, Colts +100
May 12
Point spread: Patriots -5
Moneyline: Patriots -195, Colts +165
Browns vs. Ravens
Sunday, November 5
Point spread: Ravens -5
Point total: 40.5
Moneyline: Ravens -218, Browns +180
Wednesday, November 1
Point spread: Ravens -4.5
Point total: 39.5
Moneyline: Ravens -218, Browns +180
May 12
Point spread: Ravens -3
Moneyline: Ravens -150, Browns +130
49ers vs. Jaguars
Sunday, November 5
Point spread: 49ers -2.5
Point total: 44.5
Moneyline: 49ers -135, Jaguars +114
Wednesday, November 1
Point spread: 49ers -2.5
Point total: 44.5
Moneyline: 49ers -135, Jaguars +114
May 12
Point spread: 49ers -1
Moneyline: 49ers -115, Jaguars -105
Texans vs. Bengals
Sunday, November 5
Point spread: Bengals -7
Point total: 45.5
Moneyline: Bengals -355, Texans +280
Wednesday, November 1
Point spread: Bengals -7.5
Point total: 44.5
Moneyline: Bengals -360, Texans +285
May 12
Point spread: Bengals -9.5
Moneyline: Bengals -425, Texans +340
Packers vs. Steelers
Sunday, November 5
Point spread: Steelers -3
Point total: 38
Moneyline: Steelers -162, Packers +136
Wednesday, November 1
Point spread: Steelers -3
Point total: 38
Moneyline: Steelers -155, Packers +130
May 12
Point spread: Steelers -3
Moneyline: Steelers -150, Packers +130
Saints vs. Vikings
Sunday, November 5
Point spread: Saints -3
Point total: 41
Moneyline: Saints -155, Vikings +130
Wednesday, November 1
Point spread: Saints -2.5
Point total: 38.5
Moneyline: Saints -135, Vikings +114
May 12
Point spread: Vikings -2.5
Moneyline: Vikings -130, Steelers +110
Titans vs. Buccaneers
Sunday, November 5
Point spread: Bucs -1.5
Point total: 39.5
Moneyline: Bucs -125, Titans +105
Wednesday, November 1
Point spread: Bucs -1
Point total: 38.5
Moneyline: Bucs -120, Titans +100
May 12
Point spread: Titans -1
Moneyline: Titans -115, Bucs -105
Falcons vs. Cardinals
Sunday, November 5
Point spread: Falcons -2.5
Point total: 42
Moneyline: Falcons -130, Cardinals +110
Wednesday, November 1
Point spread: Falcons -1.5
Point total: 41
Moneyline: Falcons -115, Cardinals -105
May 12
Point spread: Falcons -1.5
Moneyline: Falcons -120, Cardinals +100
Lions vs. Chargers
Sunday, November 5
Point spread: Lions -1
Point total: 48.5
Moneyline: Lions -112, Chargers -108
Wednesday, November 1
Point spread: Chargers -1
Point total: 48.5
Moneyline: Chargers -118, Lions -102
May 12
Point spread: Chargers -2.5
Moneyline: Chargers -135, Lions +115
Commanders vs. Seahawks
Sunday, November 5
Point spread: Seahawks -6
Point total: 44.5
Moneyline: Seahawks -245, Commanders +200
Wednesday, November 1
Point spread: Seahawks -6.5
Point total: 44.5
Moneyline: Seahawks -265, Commanders +215
May 12
Point spread: Seahawks -3.5
Moneyline: Seahawks -175, Commanders +150
Giants vs. Cowboys
Sunday, November 5
Point spread: Cowboys -13.5
Point total: 40
Moneyline: Cowboys -750, Giants +525
Wednesday, November 1
Point spread: Cowboys -10
Point total: 41.5
Moneyline: Cowboys -455, Giants +350
May 12
Point spread: Cowboys -4.5
Moneyline: Cowboys -205, Giants +175
Jets vs. Raiders
Sunday, November 5
Point spread: Jets -2.5
Point total: 37
Moneyline: Jets -130, Raiders +110
Wednesday, November 1
Point spread: Jets -2.5
Point total: 37
Moneyline: Jets -135, Raiders +114
May 12
Point spread: Jets -2.5
Moneyline: Jets -130, Raiders +110
Broncos vs. Bills
Sunday, November 5
Point spread: Bills -7.5
Point total: 45.5
Moneyline: Bills -395, Broncos +310
Wednesday, November 1
Point spread: Bills -8.5
Point total: 45.5
Moneyline: Bills -455, Broncos +350
May 12
Point spread: Bills -6
Moneyline: Bills -245, Broncos +205