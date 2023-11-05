Opening odds for Week 10 of the NFL season

The NFL is headed into Sunday Night Football and has Monday Night Football still to play, but we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 10. Next week will feature two matchups of teams above .500 as the Ravens host the Browns and the Jaguars host the 49ers. The week opens with a matchup involving draft pick implications that are actually not all that significant. The Bears host the Panthers in a matchup of two awful teams. However, Chicago benefits either way thanks to the Bryce Young trade that netted them the Panthers top pick.

DraftKings Sportsbook unveiled opening odds for all 18 weeks back in May after the schedule was released. Those were pulled once the regular season got underway and the sportsbook re-opened the lines for Week 10 with a lookahead line last week. Below, we’ve included the offseason opening odds, the lookahead line, and the current line once it re-opens.

Here’s our full list of Week 10 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. We’ll update once the odds re-open Sunday evening.

Panthers vs. Bears

Sunday, November 5

Point spread: Bears -2.5

Point total: 40

Moneyline: Bears -130, Panthers +114

Wednesday, November 1

Point spread: Bears -2

Point total: 41.5

Moneyline: Bears -130, Panthers +110

May 12

Point spread: Bears -2

Moneyline: Bears -125, Panthers +105

Colts vs. Patriots

Sunday, November 5

Point spread: Colts -1

Point total: 43.5

Moneyline: Colts -115, Patriots -105

Wednesday, November 1

Point spread: Patriots -1

Point total: 44

Moneyline: Patriots -120, Colts +100

May 12

Point spread: Patriots -5

Moneyline: Patriots -195, Colts +165

Browns vs. Ravens

Sunday, November 5

Point spread: Ravens -5

Point total: 40.5

Moneyline: Ravens -218, Browns +180

Wednesday, November 1

Point spread: Ravens -4.5

Point total: 39.5

Moneyline: Ravens -218, Browns +180

May 12

Point spread: Ravens -3

Moneyline: Ravens -150, Browns +130

49ers vs. Jaguars

Sunday, November 5

Point spread: 49ers -2.5

Point total: 44.5

Moneyline: 49ers -135, Jaguars +114

Wednesday, November 1

Point spread: 49ers -2.5

Point total: 44.5

Moneyline: 49ers -135, Jaguars +114

May 12

Point spread: 49ers -1

Moneyline: 49ers -115, Jaguars -105

Texans vs. Bengals

Sunday, November 5

Point spread: Bengals -7

Point total: 45.5

Moneyline: Bengals -355, Texans +280

Wednesday, November 1

Point spread: Bengals -7.5

Point total: 44.5

Moneyline: Bengals -360, Texans +285

May 12

Point spread: Bengals -9.5

Moneyline: Bengals -425, Texans +340

Packers vs. Steelers

Sunday, November 5

Point spread: Steelers -3

Point total: 38

Moneyline: Steelers -162, Packers +136

Wednesday, November 1

Point spread: Steelers -3

Point total: 38

Moneyline: Steelers -155, Packers +130

May 12

Point spread: Steelers -3

Moneyline: Steelers -150, Packers +130

Saints vs. Vikings

Sunday, November 5

Point spread: Saints -3

Point total: 41

Moneyline: Saints -155, Vikings +130

Wednesday, November 1

Point spread: Saints -2.5

Point total: 38.5

Moneyline: Saints -135, Vikings +114

May 12

Point spread: Vikings -2.5

Moneyline: Vikings -130, Steelers +110

Titans vs. Buccaneers

Sunday, November 5

Point spread: Bucs -1.5

Point total: 39.5

Moneyline: Bucs -125, Titans +105

Wednesday, November 1

Point spread: Bucs -1

Point total: 38.5

Moneyline: Bucs -120, Titans +100

May 12

Point spread: Titans -1

Moneyline: Titans -115, Bucs -105

Falcons vs. Cardinals

Sunday, November 5

Point spread: Falcons -2.5

Point total: 42

Moneyline: Falcons -130, Cardinals +110

Wednesday, November 1

Point spread: Falcons -1.5

Point total: 41

Moneyline: Falcons -115, Cardinals -105

May 12

Point spread: Falcons -1.5

Moneyline: Falcons -120, Cardinals +100

Lions vs. Chargers

Sunday, November 5

Point spread: Lions -1

Point total: 48.5

Moneyline: Lions -112, Chargers -108

Wednesday, November 1

Point spread: Chargers -1

Point total: 48.5

Moneyline: Chargers -118, Lions -102

May 12

Point spread: Chargers -2.5

Moneyline: Chargers -135, Lions +115

Commanders vs. Seahawks

Sunday, November 5

Point spread: Seahawks -6

Point total: 44.5

Moneyline: Seahawks -245, Commanders +200

Wednesday, November 1

Point spread: Seahawks -6.5

Point total: 44.5

Moneyline: Seahawks -265, Commanders +215

May 12

Point spread: Seahawks -3.5

Moneyline: Seahawks -175, Commanders +150

Giants vs. Cowboys

Sunday, November 5

Point spread: Cowboys -13.5

Point total: 40

Moneyline: Cowboys -750, Giants +525

Wednesday, November 1

Point spread: Cowboys -10

Point total: 41.5

Moneyline: Cowboys -455, Giants +350

May 12

Point spread: Cowboys -4.5

Moneyline: Cowboys -205, Giants +175

Jets vs. Raiders

Sunday, November 5

Point spread: Jets -2.5

Point total: 37

Moneyline: Jets -130, Raiders +110

Wednesday, November 1

Point spread: Jets -2.5

Point total: 37

Moneyline: Jets -135, Raiders +114

May 12

Point spread: Jets -2.5

Moneyline: Jets -130, Raiders +110

Broncos vs. Bills

Sunday, November 5

Point spread: Bills -7.5

Point total: 45.5

Moneyline: Bills -395, Broncos +310

Wednesday, November 1

Point spread: Bills -8.5

Point total: 45.5

Moneyline: Bills -455, Broncos +350

May 12

Point spread: Bills -6

Moneyline: Bills -245, Broncos +205