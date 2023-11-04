White Abbario wins Breeders’ Cup Classic at Santa Anita

White Abbario was the winner at the 2023 Breeders Cup Classic at Santa Anita Park on Saturday in Arcadia, California.

The four-year-old gray broke wide from the gate, but settled in the middle of the pack by the first time through the front stretch. The chalk proved his mettle at the 3⁄ 4 pole, going well wide down the last turn but still having plenty in the tank despite the elongated trip. The win by a length was the second-straight Grade I win for the son of Race Day and Catching Diamonds.

Abbario’s connections take home $3.6 million from the $6 million prize pool for the race.

1st: 3 White Abarrio

$7.20 $5.20 $3.80

2nd:5 Derma Sotogake (Japan)

$18.80 $13.00

3rd: 13 Proxy

$7.80

4th: 12 Arabian Knight

5th: 8 Ushba Tesoro (Japan)