Colorado State vs. Wyoming picks, best bets for Week 10 matchup

The Colorado State Rams take on the Wyoming Cowboys in a Mountain West matchup in Week 10. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. ET on Friday, November 3.

CSU (3-5, 1-3 MWC) fell to Air Force in a Mountain West matchup in their latest game. Quarterback Brayden Fowler-Niccolosi was 28-for-45 for 297 yards and one touchdown in the 30-13 loss. They struggled to defend the Army triple option, as many do. The Rams lost to UNLV in the week previous, getting outgained in the air by over 100 yards. They need Fowler-Niccolosi and the receivers to step things up to the next level if they hope to win.

Wyoming (5-3, 2-2 MWC) had a tough showing against Boise State in their most recent appearance. In the 32-7 loss, they were outgained on offense, 443 yards to a measly 112. This was Wyoming’s worst loss of the season — they kept it closer with Texas and Texas Tech. Quarterback Andrew Peasley was contained in the loss, making just 10 completions for 85 yards, one touchdown, and one interception.

Here’s everything you need to know and a pick for the game.

SP+ Rankings

CSU: 106 overall, 104 offense, 107 defense

Wyoming: 91 overall, 95 offense, 77 defense

Injury update

CSU

RB Kobe Johnson - Out for season (undisclosed)

RB Damian Henderson II- Questionable (undisclosed)

WR Tory Horton - Questionable (undisclosed)

Wyoming

N/A

ATS/Total

Against The Spread in 2023

CSU: 4-4 ATS

Wyoming: 4-3-1 ATS

Total in 2023

CSU: Over 5-3

Wyoming: Over 4-4

Team Pace (through Week 7)

CSU: 2.7 plays per minute of offense

Wyoming: 1.99 plays per minute of offense

Odds at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Wyoming -6.5

Total: 41

Moneyline: Wyoming -245, CSU +200

Weather

38 degrees, clear, 12 MPH winds SW with 18 MPH wind gusts

Our Best Bet for Colorado State vs. Wyoming

Colorado State +6.5

The Border War is sure to bring a fun, exciting rivalry matchup to Laramie, and I think these teams will be able to keep it close. Last year, Wyoming won 14-13, and I think we’ll see a similar tight result between these squads. As we saw in the Colorado game, CSU can really bring it to a rivalry matchup, and we should see them at their best.