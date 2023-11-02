Spurs SG Devin Vassell OUT for rest of Thursday’s game vs. Suns with groin injury

San Antonio Spurs shooting guard Devin Vassell is out for the rest of Thursday’s game against the Phoenix Suns due to a groin injury he suffered at the end of the first half, according to the team. The Spurs have a big lead on the Suns, so the team can take extra precautions without risking a result in the contest.

Vassell is out for the remainder of the game due to left groin tightness, Spurs say.



He finished with 17 points on the strength of 3 of 3 from 3-point range. — Tom Orsborn (@tom_orsborn) November 3, 2023

Vassell was having an excellent game, going 7-10 from the floor and 3-3 from deep for 17 points. He’s had a strong start to the season for the Spurs, who gave him a big contract extension right before the 2023-24 campaign. Vassell, along with Keldon Johnson and Victor Wembanyama, hope to be the core that brings the Spurs back to prominence.

With Vassell sidelined, Johnson takes on a bigger role as a perimeter scorer. Malaki Branham, a combo guard, will also get more usage. We’ll get a better idea of how serious this injury is for Vassell on Sunday when the Spurs release their next injury report ahead of Monday’s game.