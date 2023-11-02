 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Everything to know ahead of the Rangers’ World Series parade

For the first time ever, north Texas will get to celebrate a Commissioner’s Trophy.

By Chris Landers
The Texas Rangers are awarded the Commissioner’s Trophy after defeating the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game Five to win the World Series at Chase Field on November 01, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Rangers defeated the Diamondbacks 5-0 to win the World Series 4 games to 1. Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

For the first time ever, the Texas Rangers are World Series champions. The champagne has begun to dry at Chase Field, but the celebration is just beginning: The Commissioner’s Trophy is coming back to north Texas, and there’s still a championship parade to be held. Here’s everything you need to know.

The Rangers will take Thursday to travel back to Texas and rest up a bit. The parade will be held on Friday, getting underway at 1 p.m. CT/2 p.m. ET. While previous celebrations for the Cowboys, Mavericks and Stars were held in downtown Dallas, this one will be held in Arlington, where the Rangers and Cowboys actually play. Here’s the map of the parade route:

The parade will start at the southwest part of Globe Life Field, near Lot A, and will travel clockwise around the entertainment district until arriving back at the southeast corner of Globe Life, near Lot T. At that point, there will be a post-parade celebration, with Arlington mayor Jim Ross announcing that the team will address fans in the plaza of Texas Live! north of Globe Life — where the team held watch parties throughout this postseason run.

Mayor Ross added that parking for the event will be free, but advised people to get out there early to make sure they have a spot secured.

More From DraftKings Network