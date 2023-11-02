Everything to know ahead of the Rangers’ World Series parade

For the first time ever, the Texas Rangers are World Series champions. The champagne has begun to dry at Chase Field, but the celebration is just beginning: The Commissioner’s Trophy is coming back to north Texas, and there’s still a championship parade to be held. Here’s everything you need to know.

The Rangers will take Thursday to travel back to Texas and rest up a bit. The parade will be held on Friday, getting underway at 1 p.m. CT/2 p.m. ET. While previous celebrations for the Cowboys, Mavericks and Stars were held in downtown Dallas, this one will be held in Arlington, where the Rangers and Cowboys actually play. Here’s the map of the parade route:

Arlington, it's finally time for a championship parade! Starts at 1 pm Fri near home plate, loops west and north around Holtz Lake and back around Choctaw Stadium. This time the victory parade isn't in Dallas. It's for the Texas @Rangers pic.twitter.com/65YEc5LETa — Bud Kennedy / #ReadLocal (@BudKennedy) November 2, 2023

The parade will start at the southwest part of Globe Life Field, near Lot A, and will travel clockwise around the entertainment district until arriving back at the southeast corner of Globe Life, near Lot T. At that point, there will be a post-parade celebration, with Arlington mayor Jim Ross announcing that the team will address fans in the plaza of Texas Live! north of Globe Life — where the team held watch parties throughout this postseason run.

Mayor Ross added that parking for the event will be free, but advised people to get out there early to make sure they have a spot secured.