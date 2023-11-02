TCU vs. Texas Tech picks, best bets for Week 10 matchup

It’s Thursday night action in the Big XII will the TCU Horned Frogs travel to Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock Texas to take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. with FS1 handling the broadcast. This is the 66th time the Horned Frogs and Red Raiders will play for the West Texas Football Saddle Trophy. Tech holds a 32-30-3 advantage in the series, but Texas Tech won the game last year, 34-24.

TCU (4-4, 2-3 Big 12) can inch closer to bowl eligibility with a win Thursday. Last week the Horned Frogs got crushed 41-3 by the Kansas State Wildcats. Not much positive to take from that loss but running back Emani Bailey did gain 100 yards on 12 carries. It did not offset the Horned Frogs defense giving up 343 rushing yards and letting Will Howard throw three touchdown passes.

Texas Tech (3-5, 2-3 Big 12) has lost two straight and are going to need to win three of their final four to qualify for a bowl games. Last week it was a 27-14 loss to the BYU Cougars. The Red Raiders held a 389-277 advantage in total yards, but lost the turnover battle with quarterback Jake Strong tossing three interceptions and the team losing two fumbles.

SP+ Rankings

TCU: 28th overall, 26th offense, 38th defense

Texas Tech: 34th overall, 30th offense, 47th defense

Injury update

TCU

LB Johnny Hodges - Questionable (undisclosed)

TE Chase Curtis - Questionable (undisclosed)

QB Chandler Morris - Out (Knee)

Texas Tech

DL Blake Burris - Out (Knee)

TE Mason Tharp - Out (undisclosed)

QB Behren Morton - Probable (undisclosed)

TE Charles Robinson - Out (Ankle)

OL Cole Spencer - Out (Foot)

LB Jacob Rodriguez - Out (Foot)

LB Wesley Smith - Out (Back)

QB Tyler Shough - Out (Leg)

LB Isaac Smith - Out (Knee)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread in 2023

TCU: 3-5 ATS

Texas Tech: 4-4 ATS

Total in 2023

TCU: Over 2-6

Texas Tech: Over 3-5

Team Pace (Plays per minute of possession here)

TCU: 2.78 plays per minute of offense

Texas Tech: 2.86 plays per minute of offense

Odds at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Texas Tech -3

Total: 59.5

Moneyline: Texss Tech -148, TCU +124

Opening line: Texas Tech -2.5

Opening total: 59.5

Weather

Clear, next perfect skies with a game-time expected temperature of 65 degrees. Winds will be out of the south.

Our Best Bet for TCU vs. Texas Tech

TCU +3

With both teams calling plays at a break neck pace this one might be a lot of fun. And it’s a rivalry that might not mean much outside of Lubbock and Fort Worth, but it means everything to them. Texas Tech is very banged up and TCU’s strong roster should help them sneak out of enemy territory with a close win.