Pick against the spread, over/under for Kings vs. Lakers on Wednesday, November 15

The Sacramento Kings (5-4) will meet the Los Angeles Lakers (6-5) Wednesday evening in a Pacific division showdown featuring two teams on winning streaks. Both sides have won their last three matches ahead of this showdown, which will air at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN.

The Kings are intact on the injury front, with point guard De’Aaron Fox returning from an ankle injury Monday. LeBron James (calf) and Anthony Davis (hip/groin) both played Tuesday, but their statuses on the second night of a back-to-back set are up in the air.

The Lakers are 1.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total coming in at 236. Los Angeles is -120 on the moneyline, while Sacramento is +100.

Kings vs. Lakers, 10 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Kings +1.5

Sacramento is 2-3 ATS with one day of rest, while LA is 0-1 ATS with no rest. The Kings won the previous matchup between the two sides 132-127 in overtime, and have the fresher legs with the Lakers on a back-to-back set. James and Davis are both dealing with injuries, although the NBA’s new rules and last night’s minutes suggest both guys will suit up for this contest. Even with both likely to be available, the Kings are a worthy pick as the underdog having won four of the last five matchups in this rivalry.

Over/Under: Over 236

Three of the last five matchups between these teams have gone over this line, with one under finishing at 234 points. James and Davis should be in after not playing heavy minutes Tuesday, and that should help keep the scoring rate up. Sacramento is 5-4 to the over while the Lakers are 5-6 to the over. Both teams are near the league average in terms of points per game, so this should be a close encounter which will help push the total over.