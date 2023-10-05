It’s ‘American Horror Story: Delicate’ episode three and everybody is acting suspect (of course they are)

Usually, when somebody goes to The Hamptons, it’s for a nice, luxurious getaway. Perhaps some much-needed relaxation and rubbing elbows with top stars and money-makers. That’s not the case for Anna in “When the Bough Breaks.” She has a husband she suspects of cheating with a co-worker and doesn’t act completely trustworthy. In the ride from the van, Dexter is hesitant when Anna presents the notion of trying for a baby again. A miscarriage is indeed challenging for both would-be parents. Dexter even mentioned this later in the episode.

However, it’s not hard to pick up on a resentful tone when he speaks about her newfound stardom. I mean, would it kill him to be a little bit more understanding? Anna has to deal with appearances and awards season while trying to have a baby and then losing it to an insane circumstance. She’s finding discontinued dolls akin to voodoo near her, potentially two women stalking her every move. Do things seem a little farfetched? Yes. But like the episodes before, it feels as though everybody is in on this big secret, and Anna is caught in a web of deceit.

One of the good themes the first two episodes of Delicate invest in is the demands of fame against the unreal expectations of impending motherhood. Anna doesn’t even have time to take in what’s happening to her – it’s time to go to this show or this appointment. Everything feels like it’s sped up to the maximum. “When the Bough Breaks” plays on that theme of time even more. “Rock-a-Bye Baby” is a precursor to all these sudden time jumps and hallucinations Anna experiences. While this episode provides some answers concerning a small amount of allegiances, more questions arise. At some point, they feel they are tacked on to build intrigue where you hope there’s a payoff over the horizon. The mystery of the sore and the random dolls must still be uncovered.

Ms. Preecher, through the messages in the calendar, is trying to warn her about what is being done with the now-alive baby. What’s off about that is she was the same person posting photos of Anna and commenting mean things. Maybe she changed her heart or was doing that to get attention.

A new character, Nicolette (Michaela Jaé Rodriguez), happens to be a new mother. There is more to her character because she looks at Anna when she finds the dead animal. For a house full of windows, many people are surveillance hubs. Siobhan’s character continues to be interesting in several ways that scream something isn’t right. Kudos to her for being right there as Anna goes four hours into time (why would Dexter call her for help directly?) Siobhan mentions she had a miscarriage and, at first, levels with Anna about how it felt. Then, the conversations oddly turn to getting back in the thick of things regarding work.

I get it’s her job as Anna’s PR to get the Vogue cover, but Siobhan’s the one person who can level with the mental and bodily difficulties Anna is going through. But nope! You have to power through it and smile for the camera. The big hook of “When the Bough Breaks” is the scene in Tabita’s basement. The apple in Hamish’s gift basket stood out to me more than the wine (giving some Biblical vibes). Given everything going on, Anna going through the small door isn’t the smartest idea (but we have a show to do).

I wouldn’t blame you if you think the two women in the Black costumes were Ivy and Ms. Preecher. Hell, they still could be. Given the revelations at the end, it’s less likely Preecher was one of the same ladies who injected Anna with a mystery mixture. With the chanting, parts of it have ties to the Cult and Apocalypse seasons of American Horror Story. If the story continues on the Rosemary’s Baby-like path, I would be more inclined to guess there will be an Apocalypse tie-in.

For some reason, the baby is alive even as Dexter doesn’t want to hear it. There’s also something up with him and Sonia – it has to be more than just an affair. The guy doesn’t want to talk about his past wife and is probably looking for the next childbearing woman. Going into episode four, we’re hitting the mark where many of the themes are at risk of getting repetitive. It certainly feels like Anna can’t have the recognition and family she wants all together. Are people working for her to choose, or is a supernatural element afoot?