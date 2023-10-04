Top TE value plays for daily fantasy football in Week 5

Oh boy did we do bad last week in TE values. And there were a few pretty strong value plays in Week 4. Bears TE Cole Kmet ended up being the nuts but unfortunately we can’t run it back with him. Outside of Kmet, Ravens TE Mark Andrews was another top play catching two TDs in a blowout win over the Browns. He’s a player we can talk a little more about here despite being a bit above the price requirements. Also, never again with Taysom Hill. Never again.

NFL DFS Picks, Week 5: TE value plays

Mark Andrews, BAL vs. PIT, $5,500

The Steelers are bad. Kenny Pickett likely ain’t it. Even if he plays, the Steelers will struggle to move the ball and that could lead to good field position for Baltimore. Andrews has five catches for 80 yards and two scores last week. He’s clearly getting up to speed after dealing with an injury early in the season. Andrews is going to get a lot of red zone looks and should start to overtake Zay Flowers as the top target for Lamar Jackson. This price is a gift in tournaments.

Tyler Conklin, NYJ vs. DEN, $3,200

If Zach Wilson is going to play like he did last week all the time, this is a good week to get on the Jets. The Broncos rank 26th against the TE position in DKFP. Conklin has at least five targets in each of the past three weeks and at least 9.8 DKFP in two of those games. He’s got a legit shot to score against Denver’s defense. Wilson has to have turned a corner after SNF vs. the Chiefs. Conklin was also a favored target by Wilson last season.

Darnell Washington, PIT vs. BAL, $2,500

Head coach Mike Tomlin told reporters early in the week that Pat Freiermuth is “very doubtful” to play in Week 5 vs. the Ravens. So Washington at min-price it is. He should see most of the snaps at tight end and while that may not mean targets, he’s min-price. That type of savings at TE and D/ST could open up some strong lineup builds. Washington would only need a few catches to make this worth it. Anything more and he’ll be the top tight end play on the slate.