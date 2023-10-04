Top WR value plays for daily fantasy football in Week 5

I’m going to start off this article by victory-lapping the Michael Wilson play from last week. In a season where we haven’t gotten many wins (or at least I haven’t), last week was decent. We had Wilson as the lowest-priced value and he was a tournament winner for most lineups you’d imagine. The Cardinals wideout finished with seven receptions for 76 yards and two TDs. Hopefully, we can strike gold at least once more this week on the Sunday main slate.

NFL DFS Picks, Week 5: WR value plays

Tyler Boyd, CIN vs. ARI, $4,500

It’s been a rough season for Boyd and the Cincinnati Bengals. This week could be the turnaround for the offense, though WR Tee Higgins is expected to be out a few weeks with a rib injury. Boyd should step into the WR2 role behind Ja’Marr Chase. On the season, Boyd has played 10 more snaps than Higgins, so it wasn’t like he wasn’t on the field before. Now, with Higgins out, Boyd should see at least 90% of the snaps and get more targets. Boyd will be chalky but he’s a smart play.

Darius Slayton, NYG vs. MIA, $4,100

The Giants are awful and the offensive line is to blame. Along with maybe the coaches and QB Daniel Jones but who’s to say? New York has a better matchup for the offense vs. the Dolphins, who just allowed 48 points to Josh Allen and the Bills. QB Daniel Jones ($5,800) will be in the value QBs article. Slayton sees the most playing time at wide receiver and opportunity is important here. Jalin Hyatt ($3,600) is also worth a look after his snap count went up.

Michael Wilson, ARI vs. CIN, $3,700

Run it backkkkk. Why not, right? Wilson should see more targets; he’s almost matched Marquise Brown’s stats despite seeing half the targets. Wilson is coming off that big game vs. the 49ers, a much better team than the Bengals. If Cincy keeps unraveling, why can’t the Cardinals offense show up again? It’s also apparent the Cards play better in Arizona based off four weeks. The Cardinals are only 3-point underdogs on DraftKings Sportsbook. Even in a close game or blowout, Wilson should get the opportunity to have another solid outing.

Rashee Rice, KC vs. MIN, $3,600

We still can’t quite figure out the Chiefs’ wide receivers week-to-week. Over the past two weeks, however, Rice has started to build some chemistry with Patrick Mahomes. Rice has 12 targets for eight catches and 91 yards over the past two games. He’s playing around 50% of the offensive snaps and things are still very divided between Skyy Moore, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Justin Watson. Rice could end up being the most talented receiver of that group. You’d also think another 5-6 targets in Week 5 vs. the team allowing the most DKFP to WRs could go a long way.