Top QB value plays for daily fantasy football in Week 5

We fell flat again thinking Joe Burrow would bounce back last week vs. the Titans. We struck some gold believing in Cardinals QB Joshua Dobbs vs. the Niners, however. Dobbs was apart of what would have been considered a “perfect lineup” on DraftKings for Week 4. He posted 23.4 fantasy points against San Fran, throwing for 265 yards and two TDs plus another 48 rushing yards. We also didn’t do half bad on the Russell Wilson pick last week. Let’s dive into some value at QB on DraftKings for the Sunday main slate.

NFL DFS Picks, Week 5: QB value plays

Daniel Jones, NYG vs. MIA, $5,800

I mentioned Jones in the game stacks article. The Giants-Dolphins game has a high total around 50 points on DKSB. The Giants are down to 1-3 on the season and should be 0-4. Desperation should sink in for this offense and the Dolphins just allowed 48 points to Buffalo. The Giants aren’t the Bills and Jones isn’t Josh Allen but 24 points for the G-Men would be a great day. Jones has rushing upside for a cheap QB and RB Saquon Barkley could return, which would be huge for all involved.

Joshua Dobbs, ARI vs. CIN, $5,200

We’re running it back with Michael Wilson in WR values so why not Dobbs? It’s a better matchup vs. the Bengals at home. If this game is close, even better. If the Bengals’ offense shows up and the Cardinals are down, we get the same script as last week. Dobbs has at least 17 fantasy points in three straight games, including 23 or more in two. We may not get 5x value on his salary but it may not be far off.

Zach Wilson, NYJ vs. DEN, $4,900

Who else is amped to play Wilson this week? Just me? Okay. Last week was arguably Wilson’s best game of his career. Wait no, it definitely was. Wilson didn’t look lost in primetime against the defending champs in Week 4. He finished with 245 yards and two TDs for 20.2 fantasy points. If this is Wilson turning a new leaf, this matchup is very ideal. The Broncos gave up a billion rushing TDs a few weeks ago and are still giving up the most points to QBs on DraftKings this season. Wilson may actually be a popular option in tournaments given Garrett Wilson’s price is down to $6K.