Kings PG De’Aaron Fox set to miss time with moderate ankle sprain

The Sacramento Kings got a big win in overtime over the Los Angeles Lakers Sunday evening, but they might’ve felt it came at the expense of their star point guard suffering a major injury. De’Aaron Fox played through the ankle injury he sustained in the game but had to be helped off the court at the end of the contest. Here’s the latest on his status.

De’Aaron Fox injury updates

Luckily for Fox and the Kings, the point guard avoided a major injury according to Shams Charania and Sam Amick. However, he did sustain a moderate ankle sprain and will miss some time. The Kings are hoping to make the playoffs in back-to-back seasons after ending a 16-year playoff drought last season, and Fox is crucial to that effort.

Fantasy basketball impact

With Fox sidelined, Davion Mitchell and Malik Monk are likely to step up for the Kings. Mitchell likely takes over as the primary point guard, while Monk sees more minutes off the bench. Chris Duarte should also see more minutes as Sacramento juggles the guard rotation to account for Fox’s absence.

Betting impact

From a betting standpoint, Fox is a huge part of Sacramento’s offensive system. That’s the only reason to bet the Kings in most situations. However, Mitchell and Monk are experienced players who were part of this culture change for the franchise. They’ll be viable replacements, especially for a short period of time. Look for the Kings to largely maintain their offensive efficiency even with Fox out. The overs for their games is still the way to go.